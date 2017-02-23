Westport Farmers’ Market launches seed-saving program

It is estimated that up to 90% of our food derives from, or is dependent upon, seeds and that 80% of the world’s seeds are controlled by multinational corporations.

The Westport Farmers’ Market has launched a new seed-saving program to take back control of our food system.

Beginning Saturday, Feb. 25,the Westport Farmers’ Market invites the community to participate in its first-ever seed exchange.

Communities all over the country are joining together to share open-pollinated and heirloom seeds, one of the best ways to retain control of our food system. The Westport Farmers’ Market, whose goal is to provide fresh, local, healthful, and seasonal food to the community, is taking its mission to a whole new level by offering, and sharing with the community, the very origins of our food.

Indeed, preservation of open-pollinated seeds (seeds pollinated naturally, without human intervention) and heirloom seeds (seeds from plants grown and passed on for generations) is the most responsible way to regain control over a food system increasingly dominated by big business and agriculture.

Sharing seeds through exchanges promotes seed security; the preservation of regional food sources; biodiversity; and consistent quality of food.

We’re very excited to launch the community’s first, coordinated, seed-saving program! We hope it leads to other creative programs aimed at preserving open-pollinated and heirloom seeds, such as a chef-farmer seed partnership and a seed bank.

Gardeners, farmers, homesteaders, chefs, and others who have saved or would like to save open-pollinated and/or heirloom seeds are invited to take part in the free community exchange. Bring your seeds or your questions to the lemon-tree greenhouse at Gilbertie’s Herbs and Garden Center, 7 Sylvan Lane, on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Take home new-to-you species of fruit, vegetables, and flowers just in time for seed starting and spring planning. The event is child friendly and the WFM encourages people of all ages to dig in.

For more information, visit westportfarmersmarket.com or email [email protected]