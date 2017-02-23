In a way, the final race of the season was a formality for the Joel Barlow High girls ski team.

No matter the outcome, the Falcons were already assured a spot in the State Open next month. Yet they still ended the regular season on a winning note last Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Posting a team time of 312.15 seconds, they picked up wins against Wilton (314.39) and Lauralton Hall (320.82). They finish second in Class S behind Weston with a 6-1 record and 13-8 overall.

The Falcons also had the top individual spot on the mountain. A combined 46.61 by Rebecca Candee led the field.

She was also one of two Barlow skiers in the top 20. A 49.09 got Morgan Devine 14th overall.

It was too close to call for 32nd. Kacey Hartmann and Ridgefield’s Johanna Braun were tied, each with a 51.95.

Next for Barlow was Caroline Miller in 53rd with a 53.86. Sarah Chlodnicki was 58th in 54.71.

Three Falcons skiers finished in succession. Completing the scoring for the team, Eva Fenningdorf was 66th in 55.93, one spot ahead of teammate Katelyn Kuczmarski. Samantha Katzmann was 68th in 56.13.

Also skiing for Barlow, Madigan Stichter was 72nd in 56.60. Hannah Trojanowski was 77th in 58.33.

The Falcons boys were also guaranteed a spot in the State Open prior to last Tuesday’s race. With a time of 319.41, they defeated New Canaan (342.11) but lost to Fairfield Prep (289.90) and Wilton (309.71). They finish at 6-3 in Class S and 13-11 overall.

Barlow’s best time was from Robert Hebner, who was tied with Fairfield’s Ben Schwinn for 35th, each with a 50.97. It was also too close to call for 43rd, as Spencer Katzmann and Darien’s Jackson Bell tied with a 51.98.

Taking 49th, Robert Hooker had a 52.88. Chris Remmell was 59th in 54.12.

Back-to-back finishes came from Dennis Canada and Christian Perry. The former was 63rd in 54.52 and the latter followed with a 54.94 to complete the scoring for the team.

The Falcons also had consecutive finishes from Bastian Amstutz (55.45) and Dakota Koopman (56.18), who were 66th and 67th, respectively.

Also in the varsity race, Jack Eskeland was eighth in 59.57.

Barlow will race in the State Open on March 2 at Mount Southington.