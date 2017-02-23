The Joel Barlow/Immaculate High wrestling team had three members place in their respective weight groups at the state Class L tournament on Friday-Saturday, Feb. 17-18, at Bristol Central High. As a team, it placed 15th in a field of 25, with 69 points.

Host Bristol Eastern was the winner with 231, a point ahead of South-West Conference champ New Milford. Hand of Madison was third with 143.5

At 145 pounds, Carson LiCastri had Barlow/Immaculate’s best performance, going 4-0 on the weekend to claim first place for All-State status. Coming in as the sixth seed, he defeated Vincent Rago of New Milford 9-1 in the round of 16, then beat third-seeded Christian Sibbitt of New Canaan 5-2 in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinal he faced Zach Santoemma of Daniel Hand and won 4-2 to advance to the finals, where he defeated top-seeded Eli Perry of Hall in the finals 7-2.

“Carson had an outstanding weekend for a freshman and seemed to get better the deeper he got into the tournament,” said Barlow/Immaculate head coach Phil LiCastri.

Senior Captain Nick Garoffolo went 5-1 to place third at 170 pounds. On the way, he wrestled two overtime matches and had one reversal with two seconds left in a match for a win.

The eighth seed, he received a bye in the first round and then held off Middletown’s Asim Jones-Waters 4-3.

Garoffolo lost 9-1 to top-seeded Zach Zeyher of Wilton in the quarterfinals, which moved him to the consolation bracket. He defeated Brooks Robinson of E.O. Smith 4-0 and then won a 3-1 decision over South Windsor’s Jonathan Hayes.

Taking New Milford’s Kyle Fabich to overtime, he won 4-2. This avenged a 12-0 loss to the same opponent in the South-West Conference tournament.

Next came a battle for third place when Garoffolo had a rematch with Zeyher. This time Garoffolo reversed his opponent with two seconds left for a 2-1 win.

Junior Captain Ben Coppock also placed third, going 4-1 on the weekend at 152 pounds. He made it to the semifinals with two pins — the first in the round of 16 against Angel Camacho of Windsor in 1:52 and the second in the quarterfinals against Cooper Nodden of South Windsor in 4:28.

A loss by pin in 3:57 to top-seeded Tom Gatti of Middletown in the semifinals put Coppock in the consolation bracket, where he beat Alex Richardson of New Milford 4-3 and then defeated Justin Marshall of Bristol Eastern 4-1 for third overall.

At 138 pounds, Gabriel Ortiz was 2-2 on the day and Ben El-Wardany was 1-2 at 195. Shayne Ortiz (220) was 0-2 and Cameron Hirsch (113) was 0-1 on the weekend.

LiCastri, Garoffolo and Coppock will compete at the State Open this Friday and Saturday at Hill House High in New Haven.