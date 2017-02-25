Eighth graders invited to Barlow Transition Dance

All eighth grade students from John Read Middle School in Redding and Helen Keller Middle School in Easton are invited to attend the annual Eighth Grade Transition Dance at Joel Barlow High School on St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17, from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Students who attend private schools are also invited. All students should pick up permission forms in the middle school offices and wear green to the dance!

Barlow’s Student Activity Group REACT, Redding/Easton Association for Counseling on Transition, sponsors the eighth grade transition dances with music provided by Dance to the Music Entertainment Company.

When Emma Delaney, a sophomore at Barlow, was asked about the transition dance, she said she lived in Redding and was eager to meet Easton kids. Emma attended the 2014 dance.

“I got to meet all the kids from Easton and met tons of people who are my friends today!” Emma said. “I definitely recommend going to the dance.”

Alex Harris, a freshman at Barlow, also said that the dance was fun and she met many Redding kids.

REACT’s goal is to help incoming freshmen transition into the high school life. Meeting new people can be stressful, so by holding these dances, we try to ease the stress level. Our main goal is to get the eighth graders to feel comfortable within the walls of Joel Barlow.

We hope that the eighth graders come and enjoy this dance. We hope that they make memories in the school, even before attending as freshmen.

All students should be dropped off and picked up at Barlow’s main entrance. A police officer will be present to assist with security. Please note that all signed permission slips must be returned to the respective middle school offices by Tuesday, March 14. Due to safety protocols at Barlow, all eighth grade students must pre-register for the dance.