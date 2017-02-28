Trustees want hands off Easton Library Fund

Library board members are growing concerned that town officials are eyeing its separate, privately supported Library Fund as a way to partially finance the library’s operating budget in the upcoming fiscal year.

“If people view a donation to the Library Fund as just a way to ease the tax burden, they will stop giving,” library board President Jon Sonneborn said. “I wouldn’t blame them.”

The Library Fund gets money through private donations, primarily from individuals and organizations as well as from bequests in wills, and uses the money to pay for non-budgeted items that include building improvements, computer upgrades, library materials, and special programs.

With the town facing a particularly challenging budget year due to expected state budget cuts to municipalities, library advocates are worried. Their apprehension increased when the Board of Finance recently asked for more information on the Library Fund from library board members during a meeting to prepare for department budget hearings.

“We are very much concerned that the town is trying to convert donations intended for the library into general tax revenue for the town,” said library board Vice President Todd Pajonas. He said this could hurt future donations, library programs, and expansion plans that are underway.

Matthew Gachi, finance board chairman, said cost-effective and creative ways must be considered when putting together the town budget, particularly in the current budget climate, when state aid reductions are almost certain.

“The town is facing significant headwinds as a result of the state’s proposed budget,” Gachi said. “I don’t think the town has the luxury of excluding any reasonable options from consideration that will help offset the possible decrease in support from the state.”

Gachi said while the Library Fund “is for the exclusive use of the library,” other than restricted funds that money “may be used for any library purpose — be it operating expenses or long-term capital projects — as approved by the library board.”

Gail Gay, library board treasurer, is worried this could be exactly what the finance board has in mind. “The Library Fund is being looked at as perhaps a way to make up for the state budget cuts in education. That’s alarming,” said Gay, who attended the recent finance board session to provide details on the Library Fund.

First Selectman Adam Dunsby said he wouldn’t specifically comment on whether the Library Fund should be a factor in determining the library’s upcoming budget. “It’s a large amount of money,” said Dunsby, adding he’s pleased the library has such a robust fund.

He wants the library board — officially known as the Library Board of Trustees — to better explain how it plans to use the money. “There should be some plan as to what the intent will be on using that money in the future,” Dunsby said.

Strong balance

The Library Fund currently has about $800,000 in it, Gay recently told the finance board. The fund is not part of a separate 501(c)(3) or nonprofit, such as the Friends of the Easton Public Library, but appears on the town’s financial books.

The fund had about $975,000 at the start of the 2016-17 fiscal year, but some of the money was used to cover various expenses, including a renovation to create a second public meeting room in the library with a separate outside entrance and bathroom. Previously, this room was accessible only from the inside and had no restroom, so it couldn’t be used when the library was closed.

The town code of ordinances includes a section on funds gifted to the library, noting they come under “the exclusive control and management” of the library board. The town code also mentions how the library board “shall” transfer the fund’s income and “may” transfer the fund’s principal to the town to expend “for general library purposes” or purposes consistent with individual gifts.

The library’s current annual operating budget is $627,000, with total town expenses for the library being $825,000 when employee benefits and capital expenses are included. The overall town budget for all municipal departments, separate from education, is almost $17 million.

The new fiscal year will begin on July 1, with the town budget being completed from April through early May.

While the town is prohibited from using Library Fund money for general fund purposes, theoretically it could reduce the library’s department budget so the library is forced to depend on the Library Fund to pay some operating costs.

Sonneborn said upgrades such as the second meeting room have a positive impact on taxpayers by saving tax money that would be spent on a similar project.

It therefore would be “shortsighted” to try to redirect Library Fund money to pay for operating expenses, according to Sonneborn. “When people make donations to the library, they’re not making donations to the town,” he said. “They are making donations to a specific cause.”

For example, when Sonneborn celebrated a milestone birthday, some friends made contributions to the Library Fund in his honor, he said.

Gay said library board members feel they have “a fiduciary responsibility to our donors and the financial contributions they so generously give us” to make sure the Library Fund is spent in a careful and conservative manner. “We consider it our job to safeguard these funds,” she said.

‘Secondary resource’

Longtime finance board member Andy Kachele said no one wants to see the Library Fund used for items normally covered by the town-allocated budget, but the upcoming year presents a unique challenge because of the governor’s proposed cuts in municipal aid.

Kachele said most town departments don’t have a “secondary resource” as the library does. “They do have a fallback in using that fund,” he said of the library. “We might have a situation where we have to look at that, but I wouldn’t say it’s the first choice by any means.”

Pajonas said people who give $100 checks to the library and those who donate considerably more in their wills might stop their generosity “unless they know the money can’t be used in any manner other than intended.”

If people who make donations fear their money will essentially be used to replace town funding for regular library services, that would be disastrous and people would stop donating, Pajonas said.

Sonneborn said it’s important for people to understand the Library Fund is intended to be used for “extra things moving forward and not things to do with the regular budget.”

He also emphasized that the library is more than a place to get books and DVDs, calling it “a space and place for arts and learning to happen and unfold.”

“We need our library to remain strong and vibrant as it evolves to meet the ever-changing cultural and educational needs of our community,” Sonneborn said.