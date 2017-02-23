Hwang supports changes to 8-30g housing law

Housing Committee Chair state Sen. Tony Hwang (R-28) on Feb. 16 participated in a wide-ranging discussion at the Legislative Office Building on the controversial 1990 affordable housing state law known as 8-30g.

Hwang said the public hearing was an opportunity to:

Receive input from local zoning officials, community leaders and residents from impacted neighborhoods.

Boost affordable and workforce housing stock for seniors, working families, and disabled residents.

Develop innovative housing policies for urban, suburban and rural communities.

Provide exemptions due to environmental and watershed impact.

Hwang said that more than 80% of Easton and more than 50% of Weston are watershed areas and that part of the discussion should focus on environmental protections.

“We asked area residents to make their voices heard in Hartford, and they are doing exactly that,” Hwang said. “Housing policy impacts so many other policies, so when we get the chance to improve a nearly three-decades-old state law, we need to do it in a comprehensive way. We continue to urge people contact us with their thoughts on how to make Connecticut’s housing policies a role model for the rest of the nation.”

The public may continue to email their comments about ways to improve the law to [email protected] (Comments may be as brief as you like. Include your name and town.)