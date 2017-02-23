Easton Courier

Hwang supports changes to 8-30g housing law

Residents may continue to comment on affordable housing upgrade

By Easton Courier on February 23, 2017 in Lead News, News, People, Politics & Elections, Town Government · 0 Comments

Housing Committee Chair state Sen. Tony Hwang (R-28) on Feb. 16 participated in a wide-ranging discussion at the Legislative Office Building on the controversial 1990 affordable housing state law known as 8-30g.

Hwang said the public hearing was an opportunity to:

  • Receive input from local zoning officials, community leaders and residents from impacted neighborhoods.
  • Boost affordable and workforce housing stock for seniors, working families, and disabled residents.
  • Develop innovative housing policies for urban, suburban and rural communities.
  • Provide exemptions due to environmental and watershed impact.

Hwang said that more than 80% of Easton and more than 50% of Weston are watershed areas and that part of the discussion should focus on environmental protections.

“We asked area residents to make their voices heard in Hartford, and they are doing exactly that,” Hwang said. “Housing policy impacts so many other policies, so when we get the chance to improve a nearly three-decades-old state law, we need to do it in a comprehensive way. We continue to urge people contact us with their thoughts on how to make Connecticut’s housing policies a role model for the rest of the nation.”

The public may continue to email their comments about ways to improve the law to [email protected] (Comments may be as brief as you like. Include your name and town.)

  • Put “Improve 8-30g” in the email’s subject line.
  • Copy [email protected]
Working to update and improve Connecticut housing policies are, left to right, Housing Committee Chair Larry Butler (D-Waterbury), Easton resident Jeff Becker, Housing Committee Chair Sen. Tony Hwang (R-28th District). Hwang represents Easton, Fairfield, Newtown, Weston and Westport. On the web: SenatorHwang.com.

Working to update and improve Connecticut housing policies are, left to right, Housing Committee Chair Larry Butler (D-Waterbury), Easton resident Jeff Becker, Housing Committee Chair Sen. Tony Hwang (R-28th District). Hwang represents Easton, Fairfield, Newtown, Weston and Westport. On the web: SenatorHwang.com.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Consumer Protection commissioner proposes new medical marijuana conditions Next Post TV Movie Menu: Revisiting past Oscar contests
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress