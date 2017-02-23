Easton Community Center posts upcoming events

The Easton Community Center is at 364 Sport Hill Road. The phone number is 203-459-9700; the website is eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com.

Playtots Preschool Open House

The ECC Playtots Preschool is offering an open house on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 1 to 3 p.m. Come explore our preschool and meet our teachers. This event is open to the entire community.

Playtots is now offering full-time care options available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in addition to its traditional nursery school. Playtots is a state licensed preschool offering classes for children 20 months to five years old. The preschool offers a curriculum that develops children’s curiosity, interests and abilities through discovery learning experiences.

Playtots is located at the Easton Community Center, which offers five dedicated preschool classrooms, a gymnasium, art room, computer lab, playground, multimedia room, and security system.

Call 203-459-9700 to inquire about Playtots or take a tour. You can visit playtots.org to obtain more information about the program.

Night Out

March Middle School Night will be held on Friday, March 10, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. for grades 6 to 8. The night will include ga ga ball, karaoke, table games, limbo music, snacks for sale and more. Admission at the door is $5.

Blue Man Group Trip

The trip is for members only and will be held on Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., for ages 10 to 16. Trip includes admission to Blue Man Group and transportation. Send with extra money for lunch. Admission is $80. Front row seats valued at $160.