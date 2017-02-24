Seized garbage truck released in Navin murder case

Kyle Navin, who is on trial for the murder of his parents, again had his case continued, this time until Thursday, March 16.

Navin briefly appeared before Judge Robert Devlin on Thursday, Feb. 16, in Bridgeport Superior Court. Navin looked thinner than when he was arrested and had long brown hair slicked back.

He appeared in an orange prison jumpsuit and white shoes, and had a full goatee.

Navin, 28, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of murder with special circumstances in the shooting deaths of his parents, Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin of Easton, former longtime residents of Weston. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held on $2.5-million bail.

His case has been continued several times, with no trial started, while Navin considers a plea deal offered by the prosecution. No details about the nature of the plea deal have been released.

There was one development in court last week. Judge Devlin ruled that a truck that was seized as evidence by the state can be returned to J&J Refuse, the Easton-based garbage-removal company that Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin owned.

According to Kyle Navin’s lawyer, Eugene Riccio, Navin had no objection to the return of the truck.

The bodies of Jeffrey Navin, 56, and Jeanette Navin, 55, were found on the grounds of a vacant Weston property in October 2015, two months after the couple disappeared. Both had been shot.

The couple had recently rented a house in Easton at the time they went missing. The Easton Police Department got the call and served as the lead law enforcement agency but soon called in the State Police, FBI and other state, federal and local agencies to help with the investigation.

According to police reports, Kyle Navin, a heroin user, allegedly killed his parents because he was concerned that he was going to be cut out of their wills.

Navin’s girlfriend, Jennifer Valiante, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and hindering prosecution in the first degree. She is being held on $2-million bond.

Valiante appeared in court on Tuesday, Feb. 14, and her case was continued until Tuesday, March 14.