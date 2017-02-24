Reserve and maintenance fund among conditions P&Z may impose on Saddle Ridge

The Planning and Zoning Commission continues to work on the wording of a likely approval motion with multiple conditions for the Saddle Ridge affordable housing development.

At its Feb. 13 meeting, the P&Z focused on specifics requiring the developer to hire an independent site engineer to oversee the project’s construction and maintenance, and to establish a reserve fund to pay for the upkeep of drainage-related systems designed to protect the wetlands and watershed.

The approval motion is likely to point out that the application is being approved only after a town engineering consultant “carefully analyzed” the development plan and found that with “multiple conditions” and “proper maintenance and oversight by the town” it would meet acceptable standards.

“Conditions” are specific requirements that a land use board may demand of an applicant. Once conditions are imposed as part of a project’s approval, a developer may appeal them in court.

“This is where we need to make sure we’re comfortable in our thinking,” P&Z Chairman Robert Maquat said of the many possible conditions being contemplated by the P&Z.

The outside engineer selected would have to be acceptable to the town and not have any affiliation with the developer. The firm or individual would work with the town’s zoning and wetlands enforcement officer, limiting the burden put on town staff for such a large project.

The engineer would have “review and oversight responsibilities,” essentially acting as the town’s agent when it comes to construction, inspections and maintenance status reports, according to Maquat.

With a reserve and maintenance fund, the goal would be to have enough cash on hand at all times to pay for two years of system maintenance, with that amount determined by the independent engineer.

If the Saddle Ridge homeowners’ association (HOA) did not do required maintenance or repairs based on a pre-approved maintenance plan, the town could use the reserve fund to complete the work. “It’s sort of like a bond,” said Maquat, noting the town also could attach liens and go to court to ensure the work was done.

When member Robert DeVellis asked exactly how using such a fund might be triggered, Maquat said the criteria would be “failure to perform.”

The resolution also might require a separate surety bond with funds to possibly pay for needed work, “so there’s two triggering mechanisms,” Maquat said.

Members wondered who would oversee the maintenance process after a few years, when the site engineer might no longer be around.

Member Wallace Williams questioned what would happen if the work not being done — perhaps pumping out septic systems on a timely basis — was the responsibility of individual property owners and not the HOA.

The approval is likely to include a condition mandating that individual septic systems at Saddle Ridge be inspected and pumped every three years.

Williams questioned if the duplex-unit septics would have increased loads because of separate kitchens, washing machines and other water-using appliances. Each duplex building would have one septic system for two units. But the total number of bedrooms would be four per building, similar to the number in many single-family homes.

Six plans for site

Six different application plans have been filed for the Saddle Ridge property within the past decade, with some prior zoning denials leading to extended court appeals.

Saddle Ridge Developers LLC now wants to build a 66-unit development of both single-family homes and duplexes on 124.7 acres that border four roads —Sport Hill, Westport (Route 136), Cedar Hill, and Silver Hill. A new road would connect Sport Hill and Cedar Hill roads.

All 48 residential buildings at Easton Crossing would be on lots of at least one acre and be served by individual wells and septic systems. About one-third of the overall site would remain undeveloped, and 14 acres would continue to be a separate horse farm.

The developer wants to rezone the parcel from three-acre, single-family home zoning to a newly created Planned Accessory Affordable Apartment Community zone.

Twenty of the 66 residences — nine houses and 11 duplex units — would be classified as affordable housing under state law 8-30g, which places an extra burden on municipalities when turning down such applications. The P&Z’s likely approval resolution is expected to point out that the application is being approved only because of the state’s affordable housing law.

Horse farm future

The developer would not be allowed to pursue a future 8-30g application for the 14-acre horse farm parcel — or Parcel A — that is part of the overall 124-acre property but not part of Easton Crossing. The resolution would include the applicant’s statements from the public hearing agreeing to these terms.

DeVellis said it’s important “to make very clear this resolution only applies to Parcel A,” referring to the 110 acres to be developed.

Also discussed was the affordability plan that involves how much affordable units would sell or rent for, based on incomes and living costs such as HOA and utility fees. An updated affordability plan would need to be submitted for town review on a regular basis to make sure the project stayed in compliance with state affordable housing rules.

The applicant would be asked to provide a “phasing plan” to show when all units would be finished and to guarantee that affordable units — which presumably are less profitable for the developer — are actually built.

The resolution also should make references to specific concerns raised by experts hired by project opponents, or interveners, and include their reports and correspondence.

The developer would have to submit individual site plans for all 48-plus lots before building permits were issued, “so we know what’s going on with each lot,” Maquat said. In addition, impervious coverage would be limited to 10% per lot and 13% for the overall 110 acres to protect nearby reservoirs (undeveloped Saddle Ridge land would be owned by the HOA).