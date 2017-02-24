EDITORIAL: Bad news budget

Easton attracts talented and highly educated citizens who value the town’s rural ambience. By and large, they can afford the relatively higher taxes required to live in a town with a minimal commercial tax base to offset the burden for residential property owners.

Everyone wants a well-run town, with top-performing schools, a low crime rate, well-maintained roads, manicured parks and fields, easy access to public information, and an up-to-date, well-functioning public library.

Eastonites generally recognize these services come with a price. By and large they are willing to pay for services, provided town leaders conservatively hold spending increases to a minimum, as they have done in recent years.

The town benefits from the generosity of public servants such as firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and the countless volunteers who give their time and energy to serve on important but unpaid boards and commissions.

Residents tend to be affluent in large part because they scrupulously watch how their money is spent and object if it isn’t spent wisely. They paintstakingly dissect the town budget every year, and complain if spending is too high.

Overall, the majority of voters who turn out at the polls approve the budget. Turnout tends to be low, but everyone has an opportunity to vote if they choose.

Eastonites aren’t like some of their neighbors who perennially reject their town and school budgets. The town keeps a tight rein on spending and responsibly funds its pension plan from 85% to 100%. Which is why the state’s precarious funding situation is so exasperating to town leaders.

The state is asking Easton and other towns to fund a third of the Teacher Retirement Benefit, a fund that replaces Social Security for teachers in Connecticut and has always been funded by the state along with teacher co-pays.

Years of mismanaging state spending and kicking the can down the road to future generations has come home to roost. The state faces a demoralizing $1.7-billion budget hole that must be plugged. The choice is to slash spending or increase taxes or both.

The budget has to be balanced, and there is no good way to do it. Every alternative will extract pain. First Selectman Adam Dunsby, who also represents the 135th state House District, and other municipal leaders have vociferously responded that the cost shift is unfair.

Teacher pension costs are in the depleted condition they’re in because state officials failed to make sufficient contributions to the system for as many as seven decades.

The towns had no say in how the retirement fund was designed or funded, and the state perennially underfunded it. Gov. Dannel Malloy is asking the towns to make up for the funding error, saying, “We are all in this together.”

The town sure isn’t feeling that way. Dunsby and other leaders see it as the town is being penalized for its judicious practices over the years.

Crafting the town and school budget creates anxiety in the best of times. The Easton municipal and school budgets contain little fat. Still, no one likes paying more taxes.

In the worst of times, irritation over paying a little more in taxes turns into the the prospect of cutting through bone.

The state finds itself in a fine mess, and has put it on the backs of the people who have acted responsibly to get out of it. Dunsby told the Board of Selectmen a truth that is hard to swallow: Once the state shifts the TRB to the towns, it is never going to take it back.

Easton taxpayers — along with their counterparts in towns across the states — must fasten their seat belts for a bad-news budget season with no end in sight.