Connecticut Audubon Society holds backyard birding program

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street will hold a Backyard Birding program on Saturday, March 18, from 10-11 a.m.

Long-time birder and naturalist Richard Worth will show visitors how to identify Connecticut’s birds by sight and sound.

This time of year we start to see and hear an increase in birds passing through our neighborhoods and stopping at our feeders. This program will teach you who to expect, and to learn about their characteristics and feeding habits. You’ll also find out what kind of seed and feeders to use and receive tips on other ways to create a bird-friendly sanctuary in your yard.

Program is free and for all ages. Meet in the Connecticut Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield Nature Store, 2325 Burr Street.

Register in advance by calling 203-259-6305, ext. 109.

Visit The Connecticut Audubon Society Center at ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield for a complete list of upcoming programs and events.