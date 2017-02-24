Easton Courier

Connecticut Audubon Society holds backyard birding program

By HAN Network on February 24, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street will hold a Backyard Birding program on Saturday, March 18, from 10-11 a.m. 

Long-time birder and naturalist Richard Worth will show visitors how to identify Connecticut’s birds by sight and sound.

This time of year we start to see and hear an increase in birds passing through our neighborhoods and stopping at our feeders. This program will teach you who to expect, and to learn about their characteristics and feeding habits. You’ll also find out what kind of seed and feeders to use and receive tips on other ways to create a bird-friendly sanctuary in your yard.

Program is free and for all ages. Meet in the Connecticut Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield Nature Store, 2325 Burr Street.

Register in advance by calling 203-259-6305, ext. 109.  

Visit The Connecticut Audubon Society Center at ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield  for a complete list of upcoming programs and events.

American Tree Sparrow — Twan Leenders photo.

American Tree Sparrow — Twan Leenders photo.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Seized garbage truck released in Navin murder case Next Post Reserve and maintenance fund among conditions P&Z may impose on Saddle Ridge
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress