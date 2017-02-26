Teen Fridays at the library

Easton Public Library is the place to be for teens on Fridays, starting in March. Each Friday will feature a different kind of program, such as crafts, anime, book trivia, and a teen advisory group.

Teen Fridays kick off on March 3, at 3:30 p.m., with the first meeting of the Teen Advisory Group. This group meets monthly and will advise the teen librarian on what books to order for the collection, what kind of programs to plan, and other special projects.

The first meeting will be a pizza party, to get to know Elizabeth Portillo, the new teen librarian.

“I’m very excited to meet more teens in the community and hear from them about what they want to see in the library,” she said.

Portillo comes to Easton from Eastchester Public Library in Westchester County, N.Y., where she was the teen librarian. Read more about Portillo and Teen Fridays in the March 2 issue of The Easton Courier and online next week.

March 10 will feature a Crafternoon, where teens can create their favorite fandom, like Harry Potter, Pokemon or Super Mario, to name a few, into eight-bit art with Perler beads. For those teens into anime, March 17, March 31 and April 21 will be all about watching, reading and drawing anime.

Book Trivia Club will meet on March 24 to discuss The Rithmatist by Brandon Sanderson and answer trivia questions about the book. Life as We Know It by Susan Beth Pfeffer is the book for the April 28 session. Copies of the books will be available at the library.

Online registration is suggested for each Teen Friday program. To register for either or both programs, use the library’s online event calendar, contact Elizabeth Portillo at 203-261-0134 or via email at [email protected].

The Helen Keller Middle School bus will drop students off at the library every Friday afternoon. Contact the school for more information.