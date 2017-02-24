Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Sunday, Feb. 26

6-9:30 p.m. — Scrabble Club. Play Scrabble in our Community Room. Novices, enthusiasts and experts of all ages welcome. Bring your Scrabble game with you.

Monday, Feb. 27

10:30 a.m. — Pre-K Music Fun. Join us for a fun music program with guitar accompaniment. Registration is not required.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

Wednesday, March 1

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

Thursday, March 2

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

3:30-5:30 p.m. — Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss! Drop by and make Cat-In-The-Hat Whiskers and hats. Then get your picture taken in front of our green screen with the Cat-In-The-Hat himself.

4:15 p.m. — Lego Master Builders. The sky’s the limit as you use your imagination to build your own creation.

Friday, March 3

10:30 a.m. — Toddler Time (ages 2 and up). In this stimulating and fun-filled program, children will play with toys and manipulatives that develop skills in color and shape recognition, dexterity, hand-eye coordination, and more.

3:30-4:30 p.m. — Teen Advisory Group. The group meets monthly and advises the teen librarian on what books to buy for the collection, programs to plan, and other special projects. This first meeting will be a pizza party to meet Elizabeth the new teen librarian. The HKMS bus will drop students off at the library. Contact HKMS for more information. Registration is strongly suggested for this program so we have enough pizza.

Saturday, March 4

11 a.m. — The Vanishing Honey Bee: A beekeeping lecture and book signing. Local resident Howland Blackiston, master authority on honey bees and beekeeping, will share his knowledge and expertise from his many years of keeping honey bees. He will also be selling and signing copies of his newly updated book, Beekeeping for Dummies. Registration is required.