Spotlight on area events

Town hall-style meeting

State Rep. Adam Dunsby (R-135) invites his constituents to a Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the G&B Cultural Center, 49 New Street, in the Georgetown section of Wilton.

He will be joined by fellow Republican state Rep. Gail Lavielle (R-143) and state Sen. Toni Boucher (R-26).

Dunsby will provide an update on legislative activity in Hartford, answer questions on state issues, and listen to constituent concerns.

Anyone who is unable to attend the event but would like to speak with Dunsby may reach him at [email protected]

Gourmet breakfast

Easton Boy Scout Troop 66 will hold its 12th annual Gourmet Breakfast on Saturday, March 4, from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the Easton Community Center, 364 Sport Hill Road.

The event is the single largest fund-raiser by the Easton Boy Scouts. Chefs will be cooking made-to-order omelets, Belgian waffles, crepes and Danish Ebelskivers. Traditional pancakes, bacon, sausage and beverages will be available as well. The Boy Scouts will be greeters, servers and busboys.

Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door, $10 for children (10 and under) and seniors (65 and over), and $12 for adults. Donations are also welcome.

Pub Night at Notre Dame

Notre Dame of Easton will hold a Pub Night on Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. in the church hall. Tickets are $30 per person and will include live music by the band “Americano” as well as light pub fare and refreshments. It is an adults only event and BYOB. Checks can be made payable to Notre Dame of Easton and sent to Michelle Falcone at 10 Laurel Drive, Easton CT 06612. Include an email address in the memo of the check to receive a confirmation.

Small Town Throwdown

The Bobby Paltauf Band and Grayson Hugh and The Moon Hawks are playing live at Fairfield Theatre Company on Saturday, March 11. A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to Zach Standen’s medical expenses. Bobby Paltauf is a senior at Joel Barlow High School, where Zach goes.

Zach was in a serious auto accident last summer that left him partially paralyzed. The community is rallying to help the family pay for medical treatment, equipment and services not covered by medical insurance.

Zach’s GoFundMe page is gofundme.com.stem-cell-therapy-for-zach-standen. For the concert benefiting Standen, more information can be found on The Bobby Paltauf Band page on facebook, and people are able to purchase tickets online at fairfieldtheatre.org.

Young writers contest

The Easton Arts Council’s seventh annual Young Writers Competition is accepting submissions from students in Easton and surrounding towns. Entries must be submitted to [email protected] no later than Sunday, Feb. 26. Three $25 prizes will be awarded.

Prize-winning entries will be announced on Tuesday, March 7, and read aloud at the Easton Arts Council’s Youth Art and Talent Show on Sunday, March 12.

Submission forms are available at: eastonartscouncil.org. Submission forms, entry and membership fees should be mailed to EAC, PO Box 142. Easton CT 06612. For questions, call Karen Thorsen, 203-261-4747.

Youth art and talent show

Easton Arts Council’s Youth Art and Talent Show takes place on Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m. in the community room of the Easton Library. Receiving day for artwork is Saturday, Feb. 25, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the community room. For information go to.eastonartscouncil.org or call Kathy Davidson at 203-261-7351.

For the Talent Show, opening auditions are Saturday, March 4 at 2 pm. For information and registration forms visit eastonartscouncil.org or call Joanne Kant at 203-261-9160.

Trivia Bee

The ninth annual Easton Learning Foundation Town-Wide Trivia Bee fund-raiser will take place on Wednesday, March 15, in the Samuel Staples Elementary School cafetorium from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

ELF is introducing an all-inclusive format that will welcome everyone in town, from kindergartners to adults. Each three-person team must pay $75 to enter ($25 per person). Register your three-person team at elfevents.org/.

The four age brackets are Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grade 9-Adult. Prizes will be awarded to the winning team as well as for the best costumes in each bracket. Teacher teams are sponsored by the community; teacher sponsorship is $25 (sponsoring an entire team is $75). Pizza and snacks will be on sale during the event for cash only.

Every dollar raised goes to fund educational enrichment in the Easton Public Schools. Visit elfevents.org to register, volunteer to help, or sponsor a teacher. Email questions to [email protected]