Easton Parks and Recreation Department posts activities

Easton Parks and Recreation, 652 Morehouse Road; 203-268-7200; online registration at eastonrec.com. Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 to 4 p.m. Find spring and summer programs on the website at eastonrec.com.

Spring and summer programs and camps are now available for online registration. Easton Sunshine Day Camp registration opens on March 3.

Register early

Most programs have limited enrollments. Besides not getting into the program, nothing cancels programs more than waiting until the last minute to register as classes may have been cancelled due to low enrollment. It is best recommended that you register at least two weeks prior to the start of a program.

Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Come join Easton Park and Recreation and the Easter Bunny on Sunday, April 2, at 1 p.m. for the annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Helen Keller Middle School tennis courts. Ages infant to 10, Easton residents only. Pre-registration is required.

Easton Arts Center

Classes are held at the Easton Parks and Recreation office, 652 Morehouse Road. Transportation from Samuel Staples Elementary School by bus #8. Sign up for winter classes online at eastonrec.com.

Artsana yoga — A creative exploration of breath, movement and stillness for pre-kindergarten, elementary and middle school children. Instructor: Kristen Leavitt. Held on Tuesdays, six-week course begins Feb. 28. Bonus benefit: By helping build concentration and self-esteem, yoga has been known to improve academic outcomes.

For preschool, a playful journey of fun and creative movements — $99, Tuesdays, 2 to 2:30 p.m. Ages 3-5. Through fun, creative movement and breath work, your preschooler will receive the centering effects of yoga while building concentration, self-awareness, calming excess energy and improving self-esteem. Yoga teaches your preschooler at an early age that there is an alternative to screen time.

For elementary school, Expressive movement and breath work to promote inner peace and well-being —

$109, Tuesday’s 4:15 to 5 p.m., ages 5-12. Through a combination of playful and calm movements, breath-work and stillness, build strength, balance, and concentration. Yoga is an alternative to tuning out using electronic devices. It will teach ways to tune in.

• For middle school, breathwork, movement and stillness to de-stress, strengthen, and release — $109, Tuesdays, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m., ages 10-15. Through movement and meditation, your middle schooler receive the physical, mental, and emotional support that is needed during the often-challenging tween/teen years. Yoga is an alternative to tuning out using electronic devices. It will teach ways to tune in. Take Bus# 9 after school from Helen Keller Middle School to the Easton Arts Center