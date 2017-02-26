LETTER: P&Z should follow Easton’s environmental policies

To the Editor:

As most of you know the P&Z has before them an application from Saddle Ridge Developers LLC touting affordable housing. Unfortunately, they are using affordable housing as an attempt to achieve a development that would break zoning and endanger the watershed.

Additionally, it adds pressure on our P&Z to approve the application. I am appealing to the P&Z to follow the Town Plan of Conservation and Development policies, adopted in 2006 to protect and sustain the environmental quality of our town, “especially its water supply watersheds,” and to “guide new development for consistency with the town’s established low-density residential character.”

And, the recommendations as stated in the November 2016 letter from the Aquarion Water Company’s environmental protection manager, urging the P&Z to “not only deny this application, but to continue to strive to make decisions that will help to ensure the future integrity of this region’s drinking water resources.”

With approximately 50% of the available affordable housing stock in Easton being vacant for years, additional affordable housing is not critical for Easton. Protecting the 340,000 residents in towns across Fairfield County, including Bridgeport, which depend on Easton’s reservoirs for safe, clean, potable water is.

It’s hard to understand how the P&Z could justify an approval and set an unthinkable precedent when 8-30G appeals involving watershed are denied or approved with conditions. It is my hope that the P&Z stands strong and does not risk Easton’s environmental policies and the 340,000 residents relying on them.

Janet Wainright

Vista Drive