Dunsby supports union steward reform bill

HARTFORD — State Rep. Adam Dunsby (R-135) will support and work to pass a House bill that would amend collective bargaining statutes to prohibit the use of state funds to pay for the time union stewards use to engage in union activity while on state time.

H.B. 6209 calls for union stewards to use personal, vacation, or comp time to engage in union-related activity. The General Assembly’s Labor Committee heard testimony on the bill Tuesday.

Current collective bargaining agreements allow union stewards to use release time if they have to take off from their state jobs to work on behalf of unions. Some collective bargaining agreements specify a maximum number of union stewards; however, there is no limit on the number of hours a steward may spend providing service to union members and such service is part of the steward’s regular taxpayer-funded paycheck.

“Reforming our collective bargaining practices is a critical part of healing Connecticut from its fiscal crisis,” Dunsby said. “The generous union contracts granted by the state have brought us to the brink of insolvency. Passing this bill would take a small but important step toward filling the gaping hole in the state budget by ending paid time for state employees to do union work on the taxpayer’s dime.

“In Fiscal Year 2015, for example, 124 union stewards spent 121,000 hours of state time on union activity at a cost to the taxpayers of $4 million. In many cases the state was actually paying people to figure out how to get more money out of the taxpayers.”

Dunsby was troubled by testimony at the public hearing for the bill that revealed multiple cases of state employees abusing this allowance, including union stewards using release time so they didn’t have to show up for work.

“I want to make clear that this bill targets only these union stewards who have taken advantage of the system; not the vast majority of hardworking state employees and union workers.” Dunsby said. “Seventy to 90% of union dues paid actually have nothing to do with union representation, but instead pursue political and social issues — a disturbing fact given that union stewards engage in this activism while receiving taxpayer money.”

Dunsby has previously stated his opposition to the governor’s budget proposal, which seeks to pay down Connecticut’s unfunded liabilities by transferring the cost of teachers’ pensions to cities and towns and redistributing municipal aid away from wealthier and well-run towns.

“Our state is running out of money and rapidly depleting its taxpayer base, so we need to look at how we can save money,” Dunsby said. “The governor wants to force property taxpayers to foot the bill, but I think we should first ensure that our limited resources are not used to subsidize unions. I hope H.B. 6209 will be the first in a series of badly needed fiscally responsible legislation that will put us back on the right track.”

Dunsby represents the 135th General Assembly district communities of Easton, Redding, and Weston.