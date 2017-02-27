Kate Wegener wins Norwalk Symphony Concerto competition

Barlow junior Kate Wegener, of Easton, started playing the recorder in school and, unlike most elementary school students, she enjoyed it so much she continued to take lessons after her courses were complete.

And within a few years, she had progressed to her next relatively obscure instrument — the oboe — which she said is often easy to confuse with a clarinet or any other wind instrument.

However, Wegener said, the craftsmanship involved in making custom reeds gives the oboe a singular quality.

“It’s a pretty challenging instrument,” she said during a phone interview last week. “A big part of playing the oboe is you have to make your own reeds. So you can tailor your own sound, and everyone has a unique sound.”

Although she has always “just liked the sound” of wind instruments, she spoke excitedly about the process of crafting her instrument’s sound.

“It is kind of a complicated process,” she said. “You buy cane that’s sort of like bamboo and cut it up and shape it before you cut it in half and tie it to a cord.

“Then you scrape it with a knife until it sounds as you want it to.

“You’re always looking for pitch. You want it to be in tune. I usually like a sound that is a little more dark, and not very shrill, but every reed I make is different.”

Wegener was recently named the winner of the Norwalk Symphony’s 2017 Young Artist Festival Concerto Competition, and was notified she has been selected to be part of the National Youth Orchestra of the United States for the 2017 season.

For the Norwalk competition, she played the first movement of Mozart’s Oboe Concerto in C major, which she will perform again with the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. at the Norwalk Concert Hall.

Performing in an orchestra like the Norwalk Symphony is Wegener’s favorite part of being a oboe performer.

“I really enjoy orchestral playing, playing in an orchestra,” she said. “Oboe is a really important instrument with cool solos, but I also like getting to play as a group. It is really rewarding.”

For those interested in taking up an instrument like the oboe, Wegener suggested getting a good teacher and being ready to practice every day.

“Find a good teacher, because especially with the oboe, that is very important,” she said. “No one starts out making their own reeds, so you really need some guidance with that.

“And joining a youth orchestra is a good piece of advice, or even band at school.”

She practices every day, and rehearses with different performance groups up to three times per week. This makes sense, considering she’s planning on a career in an orchestra setting.

“Definitely this is something I want to pursue as a career. I probably want to do something like playing in an orchestra,” she said.

In additional to studying oboe with Kathryn Giampietro of New Haven and piano with Victoria Reeve of New Haven, Wegener performs regularly with the Greater New Haven Youth Orchestra, the Fairfield Wind Quintet and the Neighborhood Music School Premier Wind Quintet.

She is also the artist-in-residence at the Greenfield Hill Congregational Church in Fairfield, where she performs regularly as an accompanist to the choir and organist during church services.

“The oboe is a wind instrument, so it has the same register as a soprano human voice, so it pairs really well. That’s why it sounds natural there,” Wegener said. “There’s a lot of work out there for oboe and choir, or flute and choir. There’s also a lot of music written for oboe and piano.”

Outside of her residency at Greenfield Hill, Wegener has two upcoming performances. The first is with the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, March 12.

The second is a solo performance of the Vaughan Williams Oboe Concerto, third movement, with the Greater New Haven Youth Orchestra on Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m. at College Street Music Hall in New Haven.