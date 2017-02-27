Easton Learning Foundation Trivia Bee set for March 15

The ninth annual Easton Learning Foundation Town-Wide Trivia Bee fund-raiser will take place on Wednesday, March 15, in the Samuel Staples Elementary School cafetorium from 5:30 to 9 p.m. This year, there’s some new buzz in the air.

ELF is introducing an all-inclusive format that will welcome everyone in town, from kindergartners to adults. Each three-person team must pay $75 to enter ($25 per person). Register your three-person team at elfevents.org/.

At the bee, teams from four age brackets will participate in three rounds of trivia, with the top two or three teams in each age bracket (those who get the most cumulative answers correct) competing in a final showcase round for the title of Division Champions.

The four age brackets are Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grade 9-Adult. Prizes will be awarded to the winning team as well as for the best costumes in each bracket. Teacher teams are generously sponsored by the community; teacher sponsorship is $25 (sponsoring an entire team is $75). Pizza and snacks will be on sale during the event for cash only.

Every dollar raised goes to fund educational enrichment in the Easton Public Schools. Visit elfevents.org to register, volunteer to help, or sponsor a teacher.

Email questions to [email protected]