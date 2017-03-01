Gardening with spring bulbs

Easton Garden Club’s monthly speaker for March is Christopher Harley of Colorblends. This event is free and will be held on Wednesday, March 8, in Easton Library’s community room. Doors open to the public at 12:30 p.m.

Harley will talk about four different strategies for gardening with spring-flowering bulbs. Along the way, he will highlight both familiar and lesser-known varieties that will bring interest and deliver low-maintenance perennial value to your spring garden.

His day job at Colorblends Wholesale Flowerbulbs in Bridgeport affords him the opportunity to travel to the Netherlands each spring to visit bulb wholesalers and growers and take photographs of tulips, daffodils and other spring-flowering bulbs.

Stateside, he travels to evaluate and document bulbs in commercial plantings and public gardens.

In addition to field walking, note taking and photo making in spring, Harley serves as systems analyst and system administrator for Colorblends, a role he has filled for the last 15 years.