Free Keltic Kick concert March 5 at Trumbull Library

By Julie Miller on February 27, 2017 in Community, Entertainment, News, Schools · 0 Comments

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will host a Keltic Kick concert on Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m. Back by popular demand, Billy Donaldson’s Keltic Kick provides a unique blend of energized traditional Irish music.

Comprised of former members of The Highland Rovers, The bold Fenian Man, and The Reilly Clan, Keltic Kick’s Irish music is an area favorite and is at the forefront of the concert and club scene in the Northeast for more than three decades.

Concert is free. Register on the library’s website to guarantee a seat: trumbullct-library.org or call 203-452-5197.

