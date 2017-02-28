Police log: Easton teen faces multiple charges

An Easton teen turned himself in to police after learning of a warrant for his arrest stemming from a Jan. 10 incident.

Omar Muqbil, 18, of 43 Flat Rock Drive, turned himself in at the Easton Police Department on Feb. 25. He was charged with interfering, assault on a public safety officer, assault on an emergency medical technician, breach of peace, disorderly conduct, and creating a public disturbance.

Muqbil had been drinking and became combative and argumentative after leaving his home on foot and walking down the street, police said. He would not comply with the directions of the officers. He was belligerent and at times would bite and hit himself and had to be restrained.

At one point he spat on an Easton Volunteer Emergency Services employee, police said.

Muqbil was released on a promise to appear for court on March 13.

Following are highlights of Easton Police Department activity logs from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

1:02 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. South Park Avenue.

6:38 — Motor vehicle stop. Stop sign violation. Verbal warning. Center Road.

12:06 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. South Park Avenue.

1:11 — Accident. Two-car motor vehicle accident. No injuries. Failure to drive reasonable distance apart. Investigation. Route 59.

3:17 to 4:10 — Motor vehicle stop. Police issued four written warnings for traveling too fast on Buck Hill Road and one warning for the same charge on Route 59.

4:30 — Utility. Multiple “911” calls — child playing with phone. Assisted. Maple Road.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

1:26 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Verbal warning. Route 59.

5:37 — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Route 59.

6:09 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 59.

9:09 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating motor vehicle without license. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 59.

10:15 — Animal. Roaming dog. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

10:46 — Animal. Missing dog. Referred to animal control officer. Everett Road.

11:01 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Misdemeanor. Route 58.

11:04 to 11: 26 — Motor vehicle stop. Police issued three written warnings for traveling unreasonably fast on Buck Hill Road.

11:31 — Animal. Found dog. Referred to animal control officer. Everett Road.

5:49 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop sign. Verbal warning. Judd Road.

Thursday, Feb. 23

7:59 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Redding Road.

9:31 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 58.

9:36 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop sign. Written warning. Silver Hill Road.

9:43 — Motor vehicle stop. No passing zone. Written warning. Route 58.

10:03 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle and operating motor vehicle while under suspension. Misdemeanor. Route 58.

10:42 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Buck Hill Road. Tuckahoe Road.

11:15 — Animal. Owner redeemed dog from shelter. Referred to animal control officer. Banks Road.

3 p.m. — Animal. Owner redeemed dog from shelter. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

3:22 — Animal. Missing brown beagle. Referred to animal control officer. Rozette Street.

11:42 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding infraction. Written warning. Route 59.

11:44 — Accident. No injuries. Referred to Easton Emergency Medical Services. Redding Road.

Friday, Feb. 24

11:34 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 59.

12:14 p.m. — Animal. Resident believes bobcat was in yard and might have killed an animal, wanted it on file. Referred to animal control officer. Cedar Hill Road.

1:01 — Animal. Roaming dog. Referred to animal control officer. Elm Drive.

3:27 to 4:13 — Motor vehicle stop. Police issued three written warning for traveling unreasonably fast on Buck Hill Road.

6:30 — Suspicious motor vehicle. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Verbal warning. Mills Lane.

11:59 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Verbal warning. Route 58.

Saturday, Feb. 25

9:28 a.m. — Animal. Report of an injured opossum. Referred to animal control officer. Silver Hill Road.

10 — Animal. animal control officer received a call from an out-of-state person reporting a copperhead snake in sandbox. Caller advised. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

10:11 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Buck Hill Road.

10:32 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Verbal warning. Buck Hill Road.

12:18 p.m. — Animal. Report of hearing animal scream. Observed only barking dogs. Assisted. Silver Hill Road.

1:36 — Animal. Found black Lab. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

1:38 — Animal. Same caller reporting injured opossum. Referred to animal control officer. Silver Hill Road.

2:45 — Animal. Allowing dog to roam. Verbal warning. Wyldewood Road.

3:29 — Animal. Fairfield animal control officer informing Easton they’d picked up a diseased red spaniel-type dog from side of road. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

8:47, 9:16 — Motor vehicle stop. Police issued two written warnings for failure to obey stop sign on Old Redding Road.

10:25 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Infraction. Route 59.

11:15 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop sign. Written warning. Route 136.

11:49 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Misdemeanor. Route 59.

11:52 — Noise. Complaint of loud party. Assisted. North Park Avenue.

Sunday, Feb. 26

12:46 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle and operating motor vehicle with valid out-of-state license beyond 30 days. Written warning. Center Road.

9:49 – Animal. Owner redeemed dog from shelter. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

11:03 — Animal. Report of a rabid raccoon. Unable to locate. Referred to animal control officer. High Ridge Road.