VIDEO: Easton children’s and teens’ librarian shares the love

Elizabeth Portillo lived across the street from the public library in the small New York town where she grew up. She credits “an amazing children’s librarian” with keeping her coming back to the library almost every day and influencing her career choice to become a librarian.

“When I outgrew her programs, I became a volunteer, then a page after school, a clerk in college and then eventually decided to become a librarian and became a librarian trainee during graduate school,” Portillo said. “I am so grateful for my children’s librarian’s amazing insight and support and am so happy to still be very close with her.”

Portillo began her new job as children’s and teens’ librarian at the Easton Public Library in late January. She replaced Kymberlee Powe, who took a position at the Stamford Library.

“We chose Elizabeth because of her broad experience with both children and teens, and for her creativity and vision,” Lynn Zaffino, library director, said. “She is gradually getting to know the library, the collection and the patrons.”

Portillo’s most recent position was at the Eastchester Public Library in New York’s Westchester County, where she was the the young adult librarian for the last two and a half years. Before that she worked as library support staff in multiple Westchester libraries.

Portillo was also a founding member in 2014 of the Westchester Library System Battle of the Books, a book-based trivia tournament in Westchester for youth in grades four through 10. She helped shape the event and form the planning committee’s executive board, where she was the first vice president in 2015 and president in 2016. The event attracted more than 900 people in 2015 and has grown each year, she said.

“This is an amazing event and has been my proudest accomplishment as a librarian this far,” she said. “Seeing so many children and teens get excited about reading and being able to provide this unique opportunity has been so fulfilling.”

Portillo has been active with the New York Library Association, where she chaired the new member engagement subcommittee. The year before that, she served as the conference programmer. She was also involved with the youth services section.

Portillo received her bachelor’s degree in media, society and the arts from Purchase College, part of the State University of New York, and her master’s degree in library and information studies from the University of Buffalo, also part of the SUNY system.

Teen Fridays

Portillo said she was excited to get to work with children again, after focusing mostly on teens over the past few years. She especially likes working with children in grades four through six, who are old enough to make their own reading choices.

“This job is the best of both worlds for me, as I love working with all age groups of children and teens,” she said. “I have always been a big fan of bringing new ideas and technology to the library, such as makerspaces, escape rooms and pop culture-based programs, so I am excited that many of those ideas for programs are being explored here at Easton.”

She said she was also looking forward to bringing a few of her favorite programs from her childhood at the library.

“My favorite program growing up was the Egg Day program, where we would dye and decorate eggs for Easter,” she said. “We will be doing this program in April here at Easton and I’m so excited to share this with our patrons. I think the kids will really enjoy it.”

She is hoping to meet more of the middle school crowd and has started a Teen Advisory Group to help her pick what programs to plan and what books to buy.

“Our first meeting on Friday, March 3, at 3:30 will be a pizza party for everyone to get a chance to meet me,” she said. “I have been slowly meeting many of the children’s room regulars who stop by often, but am hoping to meet more of them as well.”

She said there are many great ongoing children’s programs, such as Baby/Toddler Be-Bop and Preschool Story Time, and she has been able to slip right in and learn how to run them right away.

Portillo moved to Connecticut in September and is still finding her way around her new state.

“I am so glad to have found Easton,” she said. “There is such a great community feel” in Easton, she said, which reminds her of where she grew up.

“I am lucky to have the opportunity to be a part of something like that again,” she said.

Zaffino said Portillo “dove right in and started making changes to the Teen Department, resulting in an improved physical space and a culled collection. She has also brought some new and exciting programming ideas, including Egg Day, in which the kids will bring in their own eggs to decorate, either plastic or hard-boiled.”

“We are excited to have Elizabeth on board and looking forward to the positive impact she will have on the library and the community,” Zaffino said.

Portillo joins the Children’s Department staff of Mary Beth Rassulo, assistant director/head of youth services, and Myla Christie, children’s programming assistant.