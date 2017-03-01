Developer reaches accord with public works director over roadwork

EHome developer Harold Rosnick and town Public Works Director Edward Nagy said they have reached an agreement on releasing subdivision bond money for Rosnick’s Adirondack Trail development.

That’s what they told the Easton Planning and Zoning Commission at the Feb. 13 meeting.

“That’s music to my ears,” responded Robert Maquat, chairman, referring to an extended dispute between Nagy and Rosnick on the matter.

Developers are required to post bond for developments to make sure certain work is completed, such as building new roads and driveways, installing drainage systems and planting trees. Once a project completed to the satisfaction of town officials, the bond money is returned.

If approved by the Board of Selectmen based on the P&Z’s recommendation, much of the bond money for an earlier phase of Adirondack Trail — a street off Tuckahoe Road near South Park Avenue — will now be returned to Rosnick.

Rosnick needs to pay a separate bond for new construction on Adirondack Trail, which involves building more approved houses. Like most developers, Rosnick creates separate limited-liability companies (LLCs) for different phases of his projects.

‘Donate Life’ banner

On a separate issue, the P&Z approved allowing the Easton EMS to temporarily replace the current banner on its Sport Hill Road building with a “Donate Life” banner during April to mark Donate Life Month.

The temporary banner will also be 6-feet by 2-feet in size. Donate Life Month encourages organ donations. The EMS regular banner says “70 Years of Service” to highlight the agency’s milestone anniversary.

Maquat said a banner’s content essentially involves “freedom of speech,” so the EMS has the “flexibility” to change the message. The P&Z oversees signs and banners in town, including size and location.