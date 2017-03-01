Jewelry teacher Skalkos and science teacher would be eliminated under Barlow budget

In a budget presented by Joel Barlow High School principal Gina Pin on Tuesday, Feb. 28, two teachers at the school would be laid off next fiscal year. Four non-certified staff members would also lose their jobs.

In the budget — a 2.3% increase over last year’s approved number — the school would eliminate an art teaching position and a science teaching position.

The schools are bound by a “last in, first out” policy for teacher lay-offs, meaning the art teacher to be let go would be Lee Skalkos, a popular jewelry teacher at the school whose students have won a number of awards at the state and national level.

A letter delivered to the Region 9 Board of Education on Tuesday was signed by 85 alumni in support of keeping Skalkos as a teacher, as was a petition with more than 1,000 signatures.

A number of parents stood and made emotional pleas for the board to keep Skalkos on the faculty.

Linda Trojanowski, a parent of two students at Barlow, said that one of her children learned a number of life lessons thanks to the support of Skalkos. She echoed statements made by many parents at the meeting.

Though one of her students has struggled to excel academically, “Redding as a community has brought her to her full potential, and this year she has really broken out,” Trojanowski said.

“She has a piece of art outside [the media center] that Lee developed for her. It was the first time she submitted the piece through the scholastic art competition, but she didn’t win any awards. She was so dejected by this.

“But Lee said, ‘let’s keep working on this.’ Lee, herself, found another competition and resubmitted the piece and my daughter won first prize.

“These are the teachers. The ones that say, if you’re not academically strong, let’s find a creative outlet. If you didn’t get it the second or third time, we’ll just keep working on it.

“Redding has been such a great school system. I’d hate if we lost Lee.”

Andrew Acosta, a 2009 graduate of Joel Barlow High School, also spoke in favor of keeping Skalkos as a teacher at the school.

“She went out of her way to speak with students and connect with them,” he said. “Most schools don’t have anything like this. Most colleges don’t have anything like this. If we’re talking about eliminating this program, it is terrifying. It is what sets Barlow aside.”

Superintendent Dr. Thomas McMorran said he was heartened to hear such valiant defense of Skalkos, but also said “this is going to be a hard couple of meetings for all of us.”

“I love to hear the passion connected to a particular aspect of what may happen [with this budget],” he said. “And, with a tremendous amount of respect and admiration [for Ms. Skalkos, I will also say] your faculty is a very strong community. Almost every member…

“I’m quite grateful for the mood and tone in favor of that what you want to hold up in this school,” he said.

More information on the Joel Barlow budget will be published this afternoon.