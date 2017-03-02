Spotlight on area events

Gourmet breakfast

Easton Boy Scout Troop 66 will hold its 12th annual Gourmet Breakfast on Saturday, March 4, from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the Easton Community Center, 364 Sport Hill Road.

Chefs will be cooking made-to-order omelets, Belgian waffles, crepes and Danish Ebelskivers. Traditional pancakes, bacon, sausage and beverages will be available as well. The Boy Scouts will be greeters, servers and busboys.

Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door, $10 for children (10 and under) and seniors (65 and over), and $12 for adults. Donations are welcome.

Pub Night at Notre Dame

Notre Dame of Easton will hold a Pub Night on Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. in the church hall. Tickets are $30 per person and will include live music by the band “Americano” as well as light pub fare and refreshments. It is an adults only event and BYOB. Checks can be made payable to Notre Dame of Easton and sent to Michelle Falcone at 10 Laurel Drive, Easton CT 06612. Include an email address in the memo of the check to receive a confirmation.

Small Town Throwdown

The Bobby Paltauf Band and Grayson Hugh and The Moon Hawks are playing live at Fairfield Theatre Company on Saturday, March 11. A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to Zach Standen’s medical expenses. Bobby Paltauf is a senior at Joel Barlow High School, where Zach goes.

Zach was in a serious auto accident last summer that left him partially paralyzed. The community is rallying to help the family pay for medical treatment, equipment and services not covered by medical insurance.

Zach’s GoFundMe page is gofundme.com.stem-cell-therapy-for-zach-standen. For the concert benefiting Standen, more information can be found on The Bobby Paltauf Band page on facebook, and people are able to purchase tickets online at fairfieldtheatre.org.

Youth art and talent show

Easton Arts Council’s Youth Art and Talent Show takes place on Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m. in the community room of the Easton Library. For the Talent Show, opening auditions are Saturday, March 4 at 2 pm. For information and registration forms visit eastonartscouncil.org or call Joanne Kant at 203-261-9160.

Trivia Bee

The ninth annual Easton Learning Foundation Town-Wide Trivia Bee fund-raiser will take place on Wednesday, March 15, in the Samuel Staples Elementary School cafetorium from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Every dollar raised goes to fund educational enrichment in the Easton Public Schools. Visit elfevents.org to register, volunteer to help, or sponsor a teacher. Email questions to [email protected]