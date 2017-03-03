P&Z nearing formal vote on Saddle Ridge with conditions

The Saddle Ridge development would have to establish a reserve fund with a balance on hand to cover two years of maintenance for the project’s drainage and septic systems, according to recent Planning and Zoning Commission discussions on the application.

The exact amount required to be kept in the reserve fund by the developer and then the homeowners’ association (HOA) would be determined by an independent site engineer to be hired, at the applicant’s expense and with the town’s approval, to monitor the controversial housing project’s construction and maintenance.

There would be “a reporting mechanism” to the P&Z to ensure that the project’s erosion and drainage systems were maintained and repaired as needed to protect wetlands and the public water supply watershed.

P&Z member Robert DeVellis pushed for receiving frequent reserve fund balance updates, perhaps on a monthly basis, so any financial concerns could be flagged as soon as possible. “The more information we get, the sooner we can respond,” DeVellis said.

If the developer or homeowners’ association didn’t do required maintenance or repairs based on a pre-approved plan, the town could use the reserve fund to complete the work.

P&Z Chairman Robert Maquat said the town will have the option of going to court, attaching liens and possibly tapping a separate surety bond to ensure needed work is done.

These are some of the conditions — or requirements — the P&Z might put on the developer if the Saddle Ridge project is approved. The commission is nearing a formal vote on the proposal to build 66 single-family and duplex units on a 124-acre parcel at the intersection of routes 59 and 136.

Twenty of the residences would be classified as affordable housing under state law 8-30g, which places an extra burden on municipalities when turning down such applications. The commission discussed Saddle Ridge at meetings Feb. 13 and 23, and should vote on the application by March 17.

A majority of P&Z members have indicated they will approve the project, based primarily on 8-30g standards and concerns a denial might be overturned in court and fewer conditions then put on the project. A town engineering consultant found that with “multiple conditions” and “proper maintenance and oversight by the town,” the current plan’s environmental impact wouldn’t be more severe than previous plans approved or partially approved for the same property.

An approval might be challenged by a group of local opponents who became legal interveners in the application process. “The interveners are out there,” Maquat said. “They can decide what they want to do.

Former First Selectman Bill Kupinse, a representative of the Citizens for Easton (CFE) organization that is an intervener, is concerned the project may win zoning approval. “This is an absolute disaster waiting to happen,” he said.

Kupinse questioned if it makes economic sense for the Saddle Ridge developer to pursue the project, if the town is capable of enforcing conditions put on developers, and if a surety bond could realistically be tapped if problems arose.

“We’ll be looking to raise money for an appeal we perhaps will have to take,” he said of CFE.

The developer also could head to court to challenge certain approval conditions it considers too onerous.

Phasing plan

The applicant would be required to submit a detailed phasing plan, showing the timeline of how the project would be built and ensuring that a percentage of affordable units would be “dispersed proportionately” throughout the site and constructed in each of the expected five phases.

There is a concern the developer might not build all the affordable units, but use 8-30g as a way to receive zoning approval for a more dense — and profitable — project than allowed under current local zoning rules.

Also discussed was the affordability plan that involves how much affordable units would sell or rent for, based on incomes and living costs such as the homeowners’ association and utility fees. An updated affordability plan would need to be submitted for town review on an annual basis to make sure the project stayed in compliance with state rules.

An approval resolution would point out that the existing horse farm on the property, to become a separate 14-acre parcel, could never be part of a future 8-30g application.

The developer also would have to submit individual site plans for all development lots, and impervious coverage would be limited to 10% per lot and 13% for the overall 110 acres to protect nearby reservoirs (about one-third of the overall site would remain undeveloped and be owned by the homeowners’ association).

The Saddle Ridge developer wants to rezone the property from three-acre, single-family home zoning to a newly created Planned Accessory Affordable Apartment Community zone.