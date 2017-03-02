High winds knock out power to 18 in Easton

UI crews are restoring power to 18 customers in Easton who lost power this morning as high winds blew across the region.

This number represents less than 1% of UI’s 2,934 customers in Easton.

Customers can report an outage by texting “OUT” to 839-884 (TEXT-UI) call 1-800-722-5584 (800-7-CALL-UI).

Registration is free. Customers can also sign up for updates and alerts.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning, which is in effect until 11 a.m.



Winds from the west will be 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph.



Strongest winds will be this morning.



Strong winds can blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected.



A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage, according to the National Weather Service.