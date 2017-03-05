Teens can apply for counselor-in-training program

Counselors in training gain valuable training and experience by providing support to instructors and group leaders at camp. The Easton Sunshine Day Camp program is for Easton teens, ages 14 and 15, who want to develop their leadership and communication skills and acquire experience in planning and instruction of activities for young children.

All applicants must be 14 by June 1 and must remain 15 until Aug. 31. This means teens turning 16 over the summer are too old to apply.

This year, all applicants will be asked to write an essay explaining why they should be a CIT at Easton Sunshine Day Camp. Essays must be a minimum of 300 words.

CITs will have to commit to a one-week session and will be paid a stipend of $100 per week. Acceptance into the program is based on an application and essay.

To apply for a CIT position go to eastonrec.com.

Deadline for application and essay is April 14. Essays and applications handed in after April 14 will not be accepted. There will be no exceptions.