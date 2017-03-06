LETTER: Why I support local nonprofits on Fairfield County Giving Day

To the Editor:

I plan on supporting local nonprofits on Fairfield County Giving Day (Thursday, March 9) because I see firsthand how they are making a positive impact in our community. Every $10 donated makes a difference.

Having personally experienced the tremendous impact local agencies have on our community, including feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, and providing youth with training, as well as arts and cultural and environmental programs, local nonprofits have my support on Fairfield County Giving Day.

Whether you give $10, or $100 or even $1,000, you’ll be helping to support the work of local nonprofits making a real difference in the community — and helping them compete for prizes and matching funds. Giving is fast and easy through the secure website fcgives.org, and you may donate anytime from noon. to 11:59 p.m. on March 9.

Whatever your favorite cause, I hope you’ll join in helping Fairfield Giving Day — presented by Fairfield County Community Foundation in cooperation with Bank of America — raising over $1 million to benefit hundreds of local nonprofit organizations in only 24 hours!

Christina Clark

Easton resident and Private Client Manager

U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management