Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo receives $5,000 grant from Newman’s Own Foundation

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo has received a $5,000 grant from Newman’s Own Foundation, the independent foundation created by the late actor and philanthropist, Paul Newman. Funds were used to support the Zoo’s teen program, Explorers. The program is designed to inspire and motivate teens looking for a hands-on Zoo experience.

The Explorers investigate zoo careers, from greenhouseman to zoo director, including animal care, development and marketing, and visitor services. Open to teenagers ages 14-18, members attend career workshops, take part in job shadows, develop a public presentation, and create a year-end project.

The Zoo is grateful to its many members, supporters, and corporate partners that help to educate, delight, and bring animal welfare and conservation to the state of Connecticut. In particular, the Zoo wishes to thank Newman’s Own Foundation for its support.

Newman’s Own Foundation turns all net profits and royalties from the sale of Newman’s Own products into charitable donations. To date, Paul Newman and Newman’s Own Foundation have given over $485 million to thousands of charities around the world.

For more information, visit beardsleyzoo.org.