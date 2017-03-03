TV Movie Menu: Oscar nominees and winners

As we start counting the days to next year’s Oscars, let’s take a look at some Academy Award winners and nominees on television this weekend.

Here’s what you can find on broadcast and cable.

Friday, March 3

Overboard (1987)

After winning an Oscar for Cactus Flower, and a nomination for Private Benjamin, Goldie Hawn made a series of comedies with her as the centerpiece. This is one of the best.

8 pm and 10:30 p.m. CMT

Woman of the Year (1942)

After winning an Oscar for Morning Glory, her first of four, Katherine Hepburn snagged a nomination for her role in this comedy about a mismatched romance. Spencer Tracy costars.

8 p.m. TCM

Young Frankenstein (1974)

After nabbing an Oscar nomination for The Producers, Gene Wilder scored a hit in this Mel Brooks comedy about a medical man with a mysterious background. Madeline Kahn costars.

10 p.m. TCM

Notting Hill (1999)

Before winning an Oscar for Erin Brockovich, Julia Roberts delivered a delightful performance as an actress who thinks she wants a quieter life.

10:30 p.m.; Saturday 4 p.m., POP

Saturday, March 4

Two Mules for Sister Sara (1970)

Before winning an Oscar for Terms of Endearment, Shirley MacLaine starred as a nun on the run in this comedy opposite Clint Eastwood.

10:30 a.m. AMC

Monster-in-Law (2005)

After winning Oscars for Klute and Coming Home, Jane Fonda made a comeback with her fun turn as a domineering mother in this comedy. Jennifer Lopez costars.

11 a.m. E

Raintree County (1957)

Before winning two Oscars – for Butterfield 8 and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? – Elizabeth Taylor won a nomination as an exaggerated Southern belle in this costume drama.

12 noon TCM

Pretty Woman (1990)

After her first Oscar nomination for Steel Magnolias, Julia Roberts hit the big time as a hooker with a heart of gold in this comedy from Gary Marshall. Richard Gere costars.

7 p.m. POP

A Thousand Clowns (1965)

This movie adaptation of a Broadway comedy was a surprise Best Picture nominee in 1965, the year The Sound of Music won the Oscar. Martin Balsam was named Best Supporting Actor.

8 p.m. TCM

Sunday, March 5

You Can Count on Me (2000)

Kenneth Lonergan, who just won an Oscar for writing Manchester by the Sea, was earlier nominated for this family drama starring Laura Linney and Mark Ruffalo.

11 a.m. FLIX

Gone Girl (2014)

Rosamund Pike won a Best Actress nomination as a woman of mystery who disappears from her suburban home. Ben Affleck costars.

7 p.m. FX

Dances With Wolves (1990)

Kevin Costner was a big winner on Oscar night for this Western epic about the expansion of the American dream onto Indian territory. Mary McDonnell costars.

7 p.m. REELZ