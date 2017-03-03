Easton Courier

Local residents performing at Bijou Theatre

Hot To Trot Trio will look at humorous side of romance

The Bijou Theatre in Bridgeport is presenting Lee Squared, An Evening with Liberace and Miss Peggy Lee with special guest stars Olga Kalinina, Joanne Wible Kant of Easton and Tom Zimmerman.

Their Hot To Trot Trio will be looking at the humorous side of romance.

Lee Squared just won the prestigious 2017 Award for Outstanding Musical Comedy Duo in New York City. The show features David Maiocco, a classically trained pianist and accomplished international accompanist as Liberace.

His guests include Miss Peggy Lee and the Hot to Trot Trio. The performance takes place Saturday, March 11, at 8 p.m. at the Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport. Tickets cost $25 to $35. Visit bijoutheatre.org or 203-331-8150.

Joanne Wible Kant of Easton, Tom Zimmerman and Olga Kalinina will be guest stars in Lee Squared at the Bijou Theatre on March 11.

