Easton Parks and Recreation Department posts activities

Easton Parks and Recreation, 652 Morehouse Road; 203-268-7200; online registration at eastonrec.com. Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 to 4 p.m. Find spring and summer programs on the website at eastonrec.com.

Spring and summer programs and camps are now available for online registration. Easton Sunshine Day Camp registration opens on March 3.

Register early

Most programs have limited enrollments. Besides not getting into the program, nothing cancels programs more than waiting until the last minute to register as classes may have been cancelled due to low enrollment. It is best recommended that you register at least two weeks prior to the start of a program.

Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Come join Easton Park and Recreation and the Easter Bunny on Sunday, April 2, at 1 p.m. for the annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Helen Keller Middle School tennis courts. Ages infant to 10, Easton residents only. Pre-registration is required.

Easton Arts Center

Classes are held at the Easton Parks and Recreation office, 652 Morehouse Road. Transportation from Samuel Staples Elementary School by bus #8. Sign up for winter classes online at eastonrec.com.

Artsana yoga — A creative exploration of breath, movement and stillness for pre-kindergarten, elementary and middle school children. Instructor: Kristen Leavitt. Held on Tuesdays, six-week course.