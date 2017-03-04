Easton Community Center posts upcoming events

The Easton Community Center is at 364 Sport Hill Road. The phone number is 203-459-9700; the website is eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com.

Summer camp early bird special

ECC Summer Camp sign-up is now available with early bird special when you sign-up during March. Save $20 off each week of full day camp, $10 off half day camps.

The camps are state licensed, and the staff has more than 30 years of experience in the field, screened and trained to provide counselors who are motivated and professional. Safety and fun are the main focus, as children are presented with educational events that deal with science, computers, physical education, creative arts, and more. The camps are open to all of Fairfield County. Children do not have to be Easton residents to attend.

The camp and facility are a nut free environment.

Little Leaders Camp is for ages 3 and 4, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays only, 9 a.m. to noon, lunch included, $135 members, $160 non-members.

Wanderers Camp is for ages 4 to 6-1/2, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., $300 members, $350 non-members.

Explorer Camp is for ages 6-1/2 to 12, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., $300 members, $350 non-members.

More programs available including Community Leadership Club, Lego Engineering, multi-sports, basketball and more. Information at eastoncc.com or 203-459-9700.

Camp Open House

To learn more about the camps, an open house offers tours of the Easton Community Center where parents can find out more specific details about camp programs, ask questions and sign up in person. Roll the discount dice to get an even bigger discount when registering that day. Open house will take place on Saturday, March 18, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Middle School Night Out

March Middle School Night will be held on Friday, March 10, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. for grades 6 to 8. The night will include ga ga ball, karaoke, table games, limbo music, snacks for sale and more. Admission at the door is $5.

Blue Man Group Trip

The trip is for members only and will be held on Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.0 for ages 10 to 16. Trip includes admission to Blue Man Group and transportation. Send with extra money for lunch. Admission is $80. Front row seats valued at $160.