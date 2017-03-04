Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Sunday, March 5

2-3 p.m. — Traditional Chinese Medicine: Healing Gates and Qigong. In this workshop, you will get an intriguing perspective on health and the human body, according to Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). Learn how to give yourself a full-body tune-up, anytime, anywhere. You will also learn WuMing Qigong and acupressure points to stimulate every day. Walk away feeling peaceful and refreshed with tools you can use for life. This workshop is presented by Easton resident Jessica Depardieu, a Qigong instructor and program director at the center for Integrative Chinese Medicine, LLC, in Darien.

Monday, March 6

10:30 a.m. — Pre-K Music Fun. Join us for a fun music program with guitar accompaniment. Registration is not required.

4:15 p.m. — Junior Book Club. Kids in fourth and fifth grade join us to discuss The One and Only Ivan by Katherine Applegate. Copies of the book are available at Easton Public Library. Snacks will be served. Registration is required.

Tuesday, March 7

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

Wednesday, March 8

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

Thursday, March 9

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

Friday, March 10

3:30 p.m. — Crafternoon 8-Bit Art (grades 6 and up). Celebrate Teen Tech Week by turning your favorite fandom into eight-bit art with Perler beads. The HKMS bus will drop students off at the library. Contact HKMS for more information. Registration is required