LETTER: Harris would have been welcomed at march

By Easton Courier on March 5, 2017 in Lead News, Letters, News, Opinion · 1 Comments

To the Editor:

While the Women’s March on Washington was over a month ago, it clearly still resonates across the country — and in our town, as evidenced by a Feb. 19 letter to the editor from Sherry Harris. In it, she states she would have been “doubly unwelcome” there due to her anti-choice/pro-Trump stance. I was at the march, and she would have been welcomed. It was positive, respectful, energetic and peaceful. No violence, no arrests.

In an earlier comment online, Harris quoted Madonna’s profane remarks. A month later, she’s still talking about Madonna, even though there were over 20 speakers that day including Senator Tammy Duckworth, who lost both legs in the Iraq war while serving as an Army helicopter pilot.

I’m not excusing Madonna’s words — which are protected by the First Amendment — but I object to Harris’ characterization of Madonna as representative of the march. Here I must note the “cognitive dissonance” that while Harris says she supports “citizens who add their voices to the national dialogue,” she runs a website filled with slanderous rhetoric and venom for our local elected officials and their families.

She doesn’t invite dialogue, inspire constructive solutions or even offer to run for an office that she claims is inadequately filled.

As I have previously responded to Harris, I believe that Trump’s outspoken misogyny and hatred must be drowned out by peaceful protest. Millions of women have the courage to speak out against this serial adulterer and sexual predator, and condemn the silent assent of his bigoted band of sycophants. That’s what I call “assertive feminine behavior.” If I’m a “nasty woman” because I’m not going to demurely wait for someone to grab me by the private parts, I embrace that.

Debbi Greene Barer

Hayes Street

  • ThinkAboutIt

    It was unfortunate that Madonna chose to use the words she did at the march (which pretty much resonate to this day). She certainly does not speak for myself, and I condemn some of the vile things that came out of her mouth. Does she have the ‘right’ to say such things in public? Sure, but anyone else displaying statements such as wanting to ‘blow up the White House’ would likely have security services paying them a visit at home. It was a poor choice to have a woman who has in the past exhibited behavior only to gain attention by urinating on crucifixes, insulting the Pope, parading naked from the waist up at Cannes, posing in a self-book of provocative photographs (shall we continue?). I heard not a single word of discord against Madonna’s speech from the participants in the march (which I believe damaged the message for the day). When I read the ‘courage to speak out about this serial adulterer and sexual predator’, the thought of President Clinton came to mind, a man who I supported at the polls. I certainly condemn his despicable actions towards women in his past, and he nearly paid the price for them through the impeachment process. Whoever had the lack of wherewithal to realize that Madonna would not actually enhance the proceedings on the day, well, choose wisely in the future to articulate the message you want to project. Many people unfortunately remember her words and not others who chose to speak at the march.

