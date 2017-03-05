LETTER: Harris would have been welcomed at march

To the Editor:

While the Women’s March on Washington was over a month ago, it clearly still resonates across the country — and in our town, as evidenced by a Feb. 19 letter to the editor from Sherry Harris. In it, she states she would have been “doubly unwelcome” there due to her anti-choice/pro-Trump stance. I was at the march, and she would have been welcomed. It was positive, respectful, energetic and peaceful. No violence, no arrests.

In an earlier comment online, Harris quoted Madonna’s profane remarks. A month later, she’s still talking about Madonna, even though there were over 20 speakers that day including Senator Tammy Duckworth, who lost both legs in the Iraq war while serving as an Army helicopter pilot.

I’m not excusing Madonna’s words — which are protected by the First Amendment — but I object to Harris’ characterization of Madonna as representative of the march. Here I must note the “cognitive dissonance” that while Harris says she supports “citizens who add their voices to the national dialogue,” she runs a website filled with slanderous rhetoric and venom for our local elected officials and their families.

She doesn’t invite dialogue, inspire constructive solutions or even offer to run for an office that she claims is inadequately filled.

As I have previously responded to Harris, I believe that Trump’s outspoken misogyny and hatred must be drowned out by peaceful protest. Millions of women have the courage to speak out against this serial adulterer and sexual predator, and condemn the silent assent of his bigoted band of sycophants. That’s what I call “assertive feminine behavior.” If I’m a “nasty woman” because I’m not going to demurely wait for someone to grab me by the private parts, I embrace that.

Debbi Greene Barer

Hayes Street