Memorial service for Jean Bromer is March 18

The memorial service for Jean Bromer will take place on Saturday, March 18. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Bromer’s life at a memorial service with organ music at 2:30 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Easton, 336 Westport Road, at the intersection of Center Road.

Bromer was born on Feb. 2, 1919 and died on Nov. 23, 2016 at the age of 97. Her obituary is at EastonCourier.com. Type Bromer in the search window on the upper right side of the page.

In addition to words from the pastor, scripture and some of her favorite hymns, people who loved Bromer may share brief stories about what made her special.

Following the service there will be food and conversation at the Church Hall across the street. Friends may call Jim Bromer, 203-268-4817, or Barbara van Achterberg, 203-251-2156, for more information.