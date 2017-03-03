LETTER: Updated Easton Eye will focus on bills and budgetary matters

To the Editor:

This year’s legislative session in Hartford is an active one. Hundreds of bills have been presented, and the state budget issues are daunting, particularly to the municipalities.

On Friday, March 3, the updated website Easton Eye will focus on bills and budgetary matters of greatest importance to our town. This site will follow important bills, such as those related to sober house, affordable housing and education.

Visit eastoneye.org to follow these and other state/local government matters.

Beverlee Dacey