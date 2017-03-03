Easton Courier

LETTER: Updated Easton Eye will focus on bills and budgetary matters

By Easton Courier on March 3, 2017 in Lead News, Letters, News, Opinion · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

This year’s legislative session in Hartford is an active one. Hundreds of bills have been presented, and the state budget issues are daunting, particularly to the municipalities.

On Friday, March 3, the updated website Easton Eye will focus on bills and budgetary matters of greatest importance to our town. This site will follow important bills, such as those related to sober house, affordable housing and education.

Visit eastoneye.org to follow these and other state/local government matters.

Beverlee Dacey

Redding Road

 

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Local residents performing at Bijou Theatre
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress