LETTER: Let’s agree to disagree

To the Editor:

My Feb. 16 letter questioning vulgarity at the Jan. 21 women’s march drew heavy fire online in the form of personal attacks, comical in their viciousness, regarding EastonEye.org and my support for President Trump. The Eye speaks for itself. This letter speaks to supporting Trump.

Mainstream media reporting during the presidential campaign generated the following brand of national bickering. Trump’s a clown; Hillary’s corrupt. Trump insulted McCain; Hillary called conservatives deplorable. Trump lied about his net worth; Hillary lied about Benghazi. Trump insulted women; Hillary attacked Bill’s accusers. Trump failed to disavow David Duke; Hillary ignores the brutal treatment of women under Islam. Continue ad nauseam.

Both candidates are flawed individuals, just like the person each of us sees in the mirror. There are no perfect people. The idea that choosing either candidate indicates you approve of everything that candidate has ever said or done is nonsense.

I like President Trump. I don’t like his divorces, but he seems to have a warm and respectful relationship with his ex-wives, and he certainly has impressive children clearly devoted to him. He hires strong women and stands up to the media. He’s a business success and he does good deeds. He speaks without a filter, but I will live with that because I admire his directness.

Millions voted for Trump because they support private sector healthcare, treaties that protect American workers, secure borders, and an immigration policy that benefits the United States and its citizens economically, culturally and in terms of national security. We want a strong military and a complete defeat of Islamic terrorism — a new direction, not Obama-continued.

If the nation had engaged in a national discussion focused on serious issues rather than personal destruction, perhaps our country would be less divided and less angry today. So let’s agree to disagree, join hands and “Make America Great Again.”

Sherry L. Harris