Hip-Hop Hamilton comes to Easton Public Library

Stephen Spignesi brings his Hip-Hop Hamilton program to the Easton Public Library on Saturday, March 25, at 1 p.m. The 90-minute, illustrated lecture provides fascinating facts about 12 of America’s Founders — George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, James Madison, John Jay, James Monroe, Thomas Paine, Patrick Henry, Samuel Adams, John Hancock, and Alexander Hamilton, who is the subject of the hit Broadway musical, “Hamilton.”

Spignesi will present a slideshow and will also play and discuss two songs from the musical. Attendees will receive a tri-fold, color, signed, limited-edition “Hip-Hop Hamilton” brochure and a signed book card.

Frameable copies of the Declaration of Independence are available for sale, with all proceeds going to the library. Signed copies of his book, 499 facts about Hip-Hop Hamilton and the rest of the Founding Fathers will also be available for purchase after the presentation.

Spignesi, a retired practitioner in residence from the University of New Haven, has written more than 70 books, covering historical biography, popular culture, television, film, American and world history and contemporary fiction.

He is also a poet, screenwriter, and musician, and is considered a world authority on Stephen King, The Beatles, Robin Williams, Woody Allen, the Andy Griffith Show, ER, and other TV shows and popular culture subjects.

Registration is required. To register, use the library’s Online Event Calendar, or contact Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134 or via email at [email protected]