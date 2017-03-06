Aspetuck Land Trust sponsors Mt. Everest talk at Aspetuck Brew Lab

Hikers and aspiring mountaineers are invited to meet avid trekker and Aspetuck Land Trust member Ian Lewis on Wednesday, March 15, at 7:30 p.m., at Aspetuck Brew Lab for a slideshow presentation from his November 2014 trek to Everest Base Camp. He also will discuss Kathmandu, recently devastated by earthquakes.

The 16-day trek began in Lukla, a short flight from Kathmandu. Sharing the trail with yaks, the trek ascended 10,000 feet through Sherpa villages, past monasteries, around pristine lakes, and breathlessly over high mountain passes, with a backdrop of spectacular glaciers and snow-covered mountains, before arriving at Everest Base Camp at almost 18,000 ft.

Aspetuck Brew Lab will be pouring discounted $5 pints in the taproom of their Black Rock brewery, a family-friendly stopping-off point for locally crafted beers made from the waters of the Aspetuck River, some of the cleanest and purest in the state.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the presentation will be from 7:30-9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Those who sign up to become first-time members of Aspetuck Land Trust will receive a free pint and Aspetuck Land Trust T-shirt.

Aspetuck Brew Lab is located at 3389 Fairfield Avenue in the Black Rock Neighborhood of Bridgeport; aspetuckbrewlab.com.

Aspetuck Land Trust (ALT) is a local nonprofit land conservation organization founded in 1966 to preserve open space in the towns of Westport, Weston, Fairfield and Easton. ALT nature preserves provide passive recreation and educational opportunities for people to learn about and enjoy nature, while preserving the flora and fauna and rural characteristics of local communities. ALT maintains 45 trailed nature preserves and other conservation-only properties spanning 1,800 acres. 1,000+ individuals support Aspetuck Land Trust through annual tax-deductible contributions; aspetucklandtrust.org.