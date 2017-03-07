LETTER: Ready to hold all our representatives to task

To the Editor:

I want to thank state Sen. Toni Boucher (R-26), state Rep. Gail Lavielle (R-143) and state Rep. Adam Dunsby (R-135) for coming out and meeting with our community, and to Patricia Hegnauer at the Gilbert and Bennett Cultural Center for hosting this Town Hall.

It was a great turn out with standing room only, good presence from organized groups Indivisible CT4, Politics Reborn and Concerned Citizens of the Community; the room was filled with 95% constituents from our district.

Most of the questions revolved around how federal changes would affect our state in terms of healthcare, budget, education and environmental issues. All three representatives showed great empathy for the concerns and seemed deeply committed to protecting our public education for all, the rights of transgender citizens, keeping strong gun laws in Connecticut, funding of Planned Parenthood, our environment and our special needs children.

They assured us that they would be our voice here on a local level in regard to the many cuts and executive orders we see coming out of this administration that are raising concerns on many levels.

However, when the question on where they stood on the Popular Vote bill, they all there said they would not support it. This did not draw a great response from the crowd who seemed mostly in favor of a Popular Vote here in Connecticut. The woman who asked the question was clearly very knowledgeable about this issue and suggested that the representatives do their homework and get a clear understanding on what the popular vote would mean and how it would work in the best interest of every voter. One person, one vote.

The night ended with a heated discussion when they were asked if they were going to stand in opposition to the President’s bigoted, racist, exclusionist policies and the implication they have here for us all in our communities. All three of them said that they would not denounce the executive orders coming from the White House.

I think that they drew the line in the sand when they said that here on a local level they were our voices but that they were not willing to step out of the party line in D.C. I think we will all be paying close attention to see how they walk this thin line of “what’s best for the constituents” and towing the party line in this very volatile political climate we find ourselves in.

I think it was a great first step and know that I for one and the folks that I am talking with are looking forward to more dialogue. We are ready to hold all our representatives to task to fight for the rights of our children, family, environment and communities.

Bonnie Sassano Troy

2016 Green Party Candidate for 135th District