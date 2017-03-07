Come see what’s brewing at CT Audubon Society’s Adirondack Night

The Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street will hold their annual Adirondack Night on Saturday, March 11, from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The Center will be transformed into a rustic mountain lodge. A highlight of this year’s event will be the introduction of craft beers provided by local breweries including New England Brewing Company and Two Roads Brewing Company. Traditional favorites of the evening will be back too, including hearty cuisine, Audubon’s special recipe chilies and music performed by Matt Miklus and his String Band.

This casual flannel and fleece occasion also will include a silent auction featuring getaways to Nantucket Island and an Adirondack cabin, in addition to many other items. And staff naturalists also will be on hand introducing some of the Center’s resident animal ambassadors to guests.

Cost is $45. Proceeds will support The Connecticut Audubon Society’s conservation and education programs. Tickets are available at ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield or by calling 203-259-6305, ext. 109.

For a complete listing of statewide programs and special events, visit The Connecticut Audubon Society’s website at ctaudubon.org.