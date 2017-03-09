Selectmen amend lease with Homeland Towers

The Board of Selectmen approved an amendment to the town’s lease agreement with Homeland Towers LLC after the company said it could not go forward because carriers have cut down on what they are willing to pay tower companies.

Ray Vergati, site development manager with Homeland Towers based in Danbury, presented an amendment to the selectmen for the existing ground lease between Homeland and the town. He said Verizon has reduced the rent it is willing to pay to tower companies.

There are fewer cell phone carriers today, after mergers and acquisitions, and less competition, Vergati said. Existing carriers are more interested in enhancing equipment on existing towers than in expanding into less well-served areas such as Easton, Vergati said.

Homeland’s amendment asked for a reduction on the gross rents from 50% to 40% and a reduction on the annual escalation rate from 3% to 2%.

The escalation rate is the percentage that the lease rate/rent payment will increase. This is typically applied each five-year term, but may also be applied annually. In some cases, the escalation rate is set to match the Consumer Price Index, which has averaged 2.3% over the past 10 calendar years, and 2.0% over the past five calendar years.

The selectmen entered into executive session to discuss any action on the lease and amendment presented by Homeland Towers during their Feb. 2 board meeting and came up with a revised amendment.

First Selectman Adam Dunsby subsequently presented a counterproposal to Homeland Towers, and Vergati got the OK from his management to go forward. The selectmen approved the revised amendment, in which the gross rents will drop from 50% to 45% with a reduction on the annual escalation from 3% to 2%.

Dunsby said the revised lease is “a small concession on the town’s part” since carriers no longer offer terms as favorable as when the request for proposals went out.

The economic landscape shifted, and the town had to make mild concessions, Dunsby said.

The primary goal was public safety and modern communications, not economics, he said.

Homeland will finalize the lease with Verizon and get the application ready for the State Siting Council, Dunsby said.

Slow wheels of government

Quite a lot of time has passed since Homeland Towers had its first conversations with the town in 2012 and the town signed a lease in 2015 to build the tower on Morehouse Road.

The Board of Selectmen grappled with the situation for years and invited a citizens group to research alternatives.

In the process, it heard from telecommunications companies, the town’s land use director, the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Connecticut Siting Council, and the citizens group, which has been investigating a distributed antenna system (DAS) as an alternative to a cell tower.

It became clear that solving the lack of wireless coverage in central Easton was going to require a tower as at least part of the solution, Dunsby said at the time.

The town spent more than a year examining alternative systems for resolving the cell phone dead zone, and the selectmen decided to go ahead with the tower due to public safety concerns and a rising demand for digital data.

Easton granted an option to Homeland Towers in January 2015 to lease a small piece of land near the animal control facility for the 150-foot wireless communications tower.

Some residents are still opposed to a cell tower because of concerns about the health of the children at the nearby school and the effect on aesthetics in a town with rural charm.

They are not assuaged by the fact that other towns have built towers much closer to schools. The distance between the tower and the Samuel Staples Elementary School is about 2,100 feet, nearly half a mile.

Dead zones

A telecommunications coverage assessment was conducted at Easton’s request by the Connecticut Siting Council in late 2012. It identified lack of existing coverage in the central and southwestern portions of town, specifically large portions of routes 136, 58 and 59.

This area includes the Town Hall, Samuel Staples Elementary and Helen Keller Middle schools and the municipal building at 650 Morehouse Road, which houses two private schools and the senior center.

The Planning and Zoning Commission presented a report to the Board of Selectmen in August 2013 that included wireless communication tower site selection recommendations.

The P&Z identified a site on Morehouse Road that within a two-mile radius would provide coverage to four Easton schools, the senior center, the southern portion of Route 58, and other parts of town with spotty coverage at best.

Once a carrier is signed up, Homeland Towers will apply to the Connecticut Siting Council, which acts as the statewide zoning commission for cell towers. The Siting Council will have its own public process, which can take a year.

Vergati said construction could be completed in 90 days once the the tower is approved.

A cell tower in the Morehouse Road area is believed by many officials, including the former police chief (the assessment was made during the prior chief’s term) and fire chief, to be needed to resolve dead zones where calls cannot be made.

Two wireless communications towers currently exist in Easton, off North Street and Everett Road, providing fairly effective coverage to the northeasterly section of the town. Within a two-mile radius of Easton’s borders there currently are nine towers, one each in Monroe, Weston and Redding, two in Trumbull, and four in Fairfield along the Merritt Parkway.

These outlying towers provide spotty coverage to higher elevations in the easterly, southerly and westerly rims of the town but there are widespread coverage gaps in the central, southwesterly and southeasterly sections of Easton. Additional towers are planned in Redding and Fairfield that might add some limited coverage to Easton.