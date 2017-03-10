Hansons want to hold terrorists accountable for loved ones’ deaths

Lee and Eunice Hanson’s granddaughter Christine would have celebrated her 18th birthday this year.

But that birthday won’t happen.

Christine and her parents, Peter and Sue Hanson, lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, when they were passengers on United Airlines flight 175, the terrorist-commandeered plane that flew into the South Tower of the World Trade Center.

Lee Hanson a former Easton Board of Finance member, and Eunice Hanson, the former Republican registrar of voters, have made two trips, since the attacks, to the Guantanamo Bay detention camp. That’s where Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, identified as the principal mastermind of the 9-11 attacks, and four other alleged 9-11 architects have been imprisoned.

The pre-trial process of the men has been a lengthy one, hindered over the years by delays, legal maneuverings and reformulating the responsibilities of a military commission, the couple said.

Despite the complications, the Hansons believe the trial of the men could take place in 2018.

“I feel something is going on,” Eunice Hanson said. “It’s a work in progress.”

In January, the couple traveled to Guantanamo, where Lee Hanson gave a deposition before the chief prosecutor, a judge and the defendants. Once more there was a delay when the judge halted the session “because one of the (defense) lawyers broke her wrist and faced surgery,” Hanson said.

During their most recent Guantanamo visit, the Hansons visited with “four or five other people” who had lost family members during the 9-11 attacks.

“It was interesting in that we were able to talk to each other,” Eunice Hanson said.

The Hansons met Daniel D’Allara, whose twin brother, police officer John D’Allara, died in the towers. Daniel D’Allara was able to trace his brother’s steps using recordings from police radio broadcasts to find his body in the rubble, the Hansons said.

D’Allara was one of several 9-11 family members to sign a step stool Eunice used to board the bus that transported them around the detention center.

“I will never forget Peter, Sue and Christine,” wrote Debra, the sister of Capt. Chic Burlingame III, the pilot of American Airlines Flight 77, which was crashed by terrorists into the Pentagon on 9-11.

“You are an inspiration to all of us,” wrote Karen, the liaison between the 9-11 families.

“Thank you for the courage you gave us all,” another message read.

A long legal process

The Guantanamo hearings were set to start years ago, and the Hansons traveled there in 2009. Shortly afterward, delays set in when President Barack Obama’s administration considered closing the Guantanamo facility and also transferring the defendants to a New York City federal court.

The Hansons didn’t want the defendants brought to the United States and tried on American soil.

“I was against bringing them back to the States. We did a lot of lobbying in Washington, D.C.,” Lee Hanson said, urging “representatives and senators to not allow that to happen.”

“9-11 was the worst thing that has happened in America, and nobody has been held accountable,” Eunice Hanson said.

Accountability is the key.

“That’s all the families want,” she said. “I want them brought to trial and to go down in history how it happened.”

If the trial were held in New York federal court, the men could be found not guilty, and there could be an acquittal, or the United States attorney could try to make a deal with the defendants, Lee Hanson said.

“Historians wouldn’t have anything to look at,” he said. “By having the trial at Guantanamo, historians would know what happened. I just want to make sure they’re found guilty.”

Legislators put pressure on President Obama, Hanson said, and a bill was passed denying the funds needed to bring the prisoners to the United States.

The administration decided in 2011 to try the men by military commission.

As time went on, the military prosecutors realized that several of the 9-11 victims’ family members slated to testify at the pretrial hearings had died.

To speed things up, they suggested conducting interviews at the homes of the families, the Hansons said, but the judge denied the request, since the defendants and their attorneys had to be present during the testimony.

At this point, “the judge has to start the trial again with a jury,” Lee Hanson said. “First they have to decide whether the defendants are guilty or not guilty, and then there’s the sentencing.”

The court may use Hanson’s deposition, and he may be called to give it in court, the couple said.

Conditions at the facility

There are about 40 prisoners at Guantanamo now, the Hansons said, down from 300 prisoners.

“Most prisoners have been released by the Democratic administration in Washington, D.C.,” Lee Hanson said.

The prisoners “went back to their ranks,” he said, and many are generals and colonels.

“They went back to fight against the United States soldiers,” he said. “They started killing Americans again.”

For those still at Guantanamo, millions of dollars has been spent on a soccer facility at the prison, food is prepared on-site and time has been allotted for prayers, the couple said.

“I’ve heard that prisoners elsewhere would like to be transferred there,” Eunice Hanson said.

The couple said their opinion of President Barack Obama changed drastically when in one of his first public acts as president, he traveled to Saudi Arabia and “bowed to the king of Saudi Arabia.”

Saudi Arabia “sponsored every dollar” for the 9-11 attacks, Eunice Hanson said, and the killing of Osama bin Laden was no consolation to them.

Bin Laden provided the funding for the attacks, she said.

Grief is ongoing

Although the Hansons have found some relief bonding with other 9-11 families and through government-funded group therapy sessions with them, their grief over the loss of their son Peter and his family is ongoing.

“This last year was as bad if not worse than the first year,” Eunice Hanson said. “I’ve had dreams and a lot of memories. Memories make you sad. You know there will never be any more of them. Some people sing in the shower. We cry in the shower.”

Lee Hanson said the loss of his son hits him hardest when he walks outside, on the property of his Easton home.

“Sometimes I feel Peter inside me,” he said.