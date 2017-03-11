LETTER: Saddle Ridge should go before Conservation Commission

To the Editor:

The saga of Saddle Ridge a/k/a Easton Crossing continues. Residents are concerned with P&Z’s upcoming potential decision — and the quality and current capacity, with questions therein, as well as the question of affordable housing, in a town in which the current affordable housing is half vacant.

It’s understandable that building homes can and will occur in Easton, though the reality is as important decisions are made in our town, where land, water and farming are our simple priorities, as guardians of the watershed, we need to proceed with extreme caution. Aquarion’s letter warning against this development in concern for our drinking water for the area is a huge red flag, one that P&Z should give a lot of thought to. Currently, we even have issues within P&Z, and not having a complete board is of even further concern.

Additionally, P&Z should require this application go before our Conservation Commission — the body that has the expertise to determine the extent of the impact of this development on our water.

Anne Manusky