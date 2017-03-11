Easton Courier

LETTER: Saddle Ridge should go before Conservation Commission

By Easton Courier on March 11, 2017 in Lead News, Letters, News, Opinion · 1 Comments

To the Editor:

The saga of Saddle Ridge a/k/a Easton Crossing continues.  Residents are concerned with P&Z’s upcoming potential decision — and the quality and current capacity, with questions therein, as well as the question of affordable housing, in a town in which the current affordable housing is half vacant.

It’s understandable that building homes can and will occur in Easton, though the reality is as important decisions are made in our town, where land, water and farming are our simple priorities, as guardians of the watershed, we need to proceed with extreme caution. Aquarion’s letter warning against this development in concern for our drinking water for the area is a huge red flag, one that P&Z should give a lot of thought to.   Currently, we even have issues within P&Z, and not having a complete board is of even further concern.

Additionally, P&Z should require this application go before our Conservation Commission — the body that has the expertise to determine the extent of the impact of this development on our water.

Anne Manusky

Morning Glory Drive

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Easton Girl Scout creates Teen Tech Tutoring Next Post LETTER: Governor’s immoral and unconscionable budget should be rejected
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • LucasJackson3750

    First Saddle Ridge, then a bus depot contaminating the water, (not to mention the added traffic congestion!)… just chipping away at the character of this town, which will be forever changed and never, ever able to be recovered. How long before a strip mall is considered? Can Burger King and CVS soon be just a stone’s throw away? Good-bye Easton – so much for the “jewel” we once knew!

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress