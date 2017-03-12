LETTER: His grammar school classrooms had 30-plus students

To the Editor:

With the governor’s proposed changes in school funding distributions and their anticipated impact on community budgets, I thought it might be insightful to recall my education experience now so many years ago.

I graduated high school in 1949 after a B in English literature dropped me to salutatorian.

My grammar school classrooms never had fewer than 30 students, each taught by a teacher who handled two grades in the same room.

I still recall vividly the two instances in first grade when I attempted to act up. After a visit to a hot steam radiator after the first and a cold and darkened cloak room after the other, I became a docile, well-behaved student.

College applications to MIT, Notre Dame, Duquesne and Villanova were all accepted and, after transferring to Penn State from Villanova, I received an undergraduate degree a semester early and then a masters, all in four-and-one-half years.

I recall few if any dropouts or ongoing discipline issues.

However, in spite of today’s computer learning tools, today’s elementary teachers insist on not more than about 20 students per class.

Where is the productivity in education we expect and receive from other fields of endeavor?

James W. Gromiller

Bayberry Lane