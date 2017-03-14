Easton town-side departments submit requests totaling $16.8K

Spring had not quite yet sprung — but the annual budget process arrived in earnest on the Board of Finance’s agenda.

Not only has spring not sprung, but a blizzard is barreling through Easton and the region today. Travel has been banned, schools are out, and the Town Hall and library are closing.

All Town Hall Meetings have been rescheduled. Check eastonct.gov to find out dates of rescheduled Board of Finance and other meetings.

The finance board tackled the first round of budget requests from a variety of town-side departments, which total $16.8 million and are down slightly from the current fiscal year.

The town side represents all departments with the exception of the Board of Education and Easton’s portion of the Region 9 school budget. When those are included, the total is $43.8 million — up 0.8% over the current year’s budget.

Several factors have brought down the town-side budget, including lower insurance, workers’ compensation and debt service. However, the contingency budget is higher to add reserves in the event of wage increases after union negotiations in June.

Moreover, a variety of cuts in state funding to municipalities loom on the horizon. These proposals are expected to hit small, affluent towns such as Easton especially hard.

“Under the governor’s proposed budget, about $1.3 million of teachers’ retirement [costs] would be billed to the town,” First Selectman Adam Dunsby said. “Combined with proposed decreases in grants, the increase in expenses and loss in revenue is about $1.8 million … about 4% of the current year’s budget.”

State budget: A wild card

“Usually state budget proposals don’t have a big impact on towns like ours,” said Dunsby. “This year is very different.”

Gov. Dannel Malloy’s budget is not final, but town-wide departments have taken this factor into consideration in their budget planning, with most departments creating contingency budgets in the event they are hit by an even greater round of state budget cuts. The state is unlikely to pass its budget until after the townwide referendum, which is scheduled for May 3.

Another looming expenditure is the outlay for the two bridges on South Park Avenue. Under a current agreement with the state, much of the expense for rebuilding these two bridges is through state grant programs. However, “the town must pay for most of the expense up front, and then seek reimbursement,” Dunsby noted.

Easton’s fire department provided the most detailed proposal of the evening at the finance board’s March 7 meeting, and its request was for the largest amount on the table: $1.37 million. That request represents a 2.35% increase over this year’s budget.

Fewer volunteers

The fire department consists of both paid firefighters and volunteers, and has been negatively impacted by a decrease in the number of volunteers.

“This is actually a problem nationwide,” said fire Chief Steve Waugh. “And those people we do manage to recruit are staying for a shorter tenure — yet we still have the same expenses for training.”

Waugh’s budget includes an uptick in maintenance expenses, mainly because Easton’s firefighting equipment is getting older. Easton’s oldest firefighting truck is now 22 years old, Waugh said. In two-to-three years’ time it will cost $500,000 to replace it. (Note: Waugh’s comments were corrected at his request from a previous version of this post.)

On a firefighting rig, even routine maintenance such as a brake job can be quite costly.

“We are also incurring frequent broken antennas because the town is so heavily treed. When we go out on calls, the antennas get snagged on low-hanging branches,” he said.

In response to a question from finance board Chairman Matt Gachi about contingency planning, Waugh described the departmental budget request as impossible to trim any further. For example, the fire department’s proposal does not include any new vehicles, even though the fleet is aging.

“You can only tempt fate for so long before something comes around to bite you,” said Waugh.

Fire Marshal Peter Neary oversees a much smaller budget than the overall fire department budget, but his budget proposal included a new, albeit modest, request: a digital camera. This is needed, Neary explained, for site documentation and to create records at actual fires in the event of possible code violations.

Aging and taxes

Next up was Alison Witherbee, Easton’s municipal agent for the aging. Witherbee submitted a budget request of $67,000, up 3% from the current year’s budget of $65,000. Witherbee also administers the town’s social services budget, which at $2,360 amounts to a small fraction of the allotment for senior services.

Among the smaller departments under review were two concerning taxes: the tax assessor and the tax collector. Tax Assessor Terry Rainieri discussed her department’s proposal and the request for the Board of Assessment of Appeals. While her budget request for the latter is the same as the current amount, her departmental request is significantly lower.

“Our budget request is down 27%,” she noted. Rainieri attributed the decline to the completion of the townwide property revaluation process. Finance Director Christine Calvert presented the tax collector’s budget request, which was slightly lower than its current-year budget.

Before the meeting concluded, Dunsby gave a rundown of a host of smaller departmental budgets, including his own office, most of which had small increases or decreases compared to the current year. The others included the town attorney’s office, technology, town hall/maintenance, cemeteries, and the treasurer’s office.

Within the latter, Treasurer Wendy Bowditch said budgets are declining because of several key factors. Those include the purchase of a check-signature system, which speeds the process, and a decline in the amount required to service the town’s debts.