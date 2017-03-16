P&Z debates desire for ‘quaint’ village center

The Planning and Zoning Commission briefly discussed the concept of creating a more formal town center near where Sport Hill Road intersects with Center and Banks roads during a recent meeting.

Members are debating internally whether to propose establishing some sort of special zone or district allowing certain commercial enterprises in this area and, if so, how big an area might be covered and what small businesses would be permissible.

P&Z Chairman Robert Maquat acknowledged that some residents want zoning rules to allow some limited commercial development in this area, but said other residents oppose any change that would encourage commercial activity in Easton.

Maquat said the special zone idea might be more acceptable if limited to a very small geographic area. “We don’t want to degrade the ambience of Easton,” he said, while noting there are people who wonder why the town can’t have a “quaint, New England-like” and small village center.

Weston Center is often held up as an example of what could be built in Easton.

Town Land Use Director John Hayes stressed the need for architectural review requirements in any such special zone or district because of the potential impact on the town’s image.

The P&Z appears to have shelved the idea of creating similar zones in other sections with pre-zoning commercial businesses, such as near Greiser’s Store and the Olde Bluebird Inn. “Focusing in one area is a good idea,” Maquat said.

The town has no commercial zoning districts, and commercial operations such as the Easton Village Store and Silverman’s Farm Market are grandfathered because they predate the enactment of zoning laws. Some have suggested the lack of more commercial businesses hurts real estate values in Easton.

The village or town center concept has been considered as the P&Z works to update both the zoning regulations and the town’s 10-Year Plan of Conservation and Development. The discussion was limited because not all P&Z members were present at the late February meeting.